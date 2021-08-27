Gov't-promised house and lots for Olympic medalists ready for occupancy

MANILA, Philippines — Incentives continue to pour for the four Filipino Olympic medalists in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A few days after they received their cash incentives from Malacañang from President Rodrigo Duterte, house and lots in the athletes' respective provinces are now ready to be turned over to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, and boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial.

The house and lot units are courtesy of the National Housing Authority. The houses are fully furnished and have two storeys.

IN PHOTOS: As promised by President Rodrigo Duterte, the country's 4 Olympic medalists will be awarded their own house and lot units in their respective provinces. pic.twitter.com/nOnkil3e8f — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) August 27, 2021

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Butch Ramirez and National Housing Authority General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada, Jr. have been working hands-on on this effort and have announced that the fully-furnished , 2-storey houses are now ready for occupancy. pic.twitter.com/xYyrnriUcb — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) August 27, 2021

The turnover for Zamboanga natives Diaz and Marcial is scheduled on September 2 while Petecio and Paalam will receive theirs in Davao in a latter date.

NHA General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada Jr. shared details of the properties.

The houses have two bedrooms and has a floor area of 60 square meters and a total area of 80 square meters.

The units will be given tiled, painted and fully furnished, complete with water and electricity.

The Olympians also have house and lots under construction in Tagaytay City, while Diaz has a condominium in Eastwood.