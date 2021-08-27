Gov't-promised house and lots for Olympic medalists ready for occupancy










































































 




   

   









Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 11:43am

                           

                        

                                                                        
2020 Tokyo Olympic medalists (from left) Carlo Paalam (silver), Hidilyn Diaz (gold), Nesthy Petecio (silver) and Eumir Marcial (bronze).
Hidilyn Diaz facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Incentives continue to pour for the four Filipino Olympic medalists in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



A few days after they received their cash incentives from Malacañang from President Rodrigo Duterte, house and lots in the athletes' respective provinces are now ready to be turned over to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, and boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial.



The house and lot units are courtesy of the National Housing Authority. The houses are fully furnished and have two storeys.









The turnover for Zamboanga natives Diaz and Marcial is scheduled on September 2 while Petecio and Paalam will receive theirs in Davao in a latter date.



NHA General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada Jr. shared details of the properties.



The houses have two bedrooms and has a floor area of 60 square meters and a total area of 80 square meters.



The units will be given tiled, painted and fully furnished, complete with water and electricity.



The Olympians also have house and lots under construction in Tagaytay City, while Diaz has a condominium in Eastwood.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

