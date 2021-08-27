








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Asian Women's Volleyball Championship postponed
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 8:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Asian Women's Volleyball Championship postponed
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has announced that the 21st Asian Women's Volleyball Championship initially slated this month has been postponed.



Set to be hosted by the Philippines, the tournament will now happen May next year as the country continues to grapple with rising cases of COVID-19.



The Asian Volleyball Confederation suggested the new date for the continental tilt after the PNVF first floated an earlier schedule in October.



This as an October competition would run contrary to the International Volleyball Federation's world calendar.



The postponement was made after an online meeting by the AVC Board of Administration earlier this week.



The tournament was supposed to begin two days from now, as its original schedule ran from August 29 to September 5.



However, the lead up to the initial schedule was marred with complications due to COVID-19.



China, Indonesia and Japan withdrew from the competition due to "health and safety concerns".



While the AVC barred India and Nepal from participating due to virus surges in the region.



The Philippine women's national volleyball team had been preparing for the tilt before the postponement was announced where they are grouped with Chinese-Taipei, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. 



They broke camp earlier this week but will reconvene soon for the Asian Women's Club Championship set in October.



The national team pool is made up of pro players Ria Meneses, MJ Phillips, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Aby Maraño, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili, Tin Tiamzon, Kim Dy, Mylene Paat, Dell Palomata and Rhea Dimaculangan.



Also in the pool are Iris Tolenada, Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Jennifer Nierva, Mhicaela Belen, Kamille Cal, Alyssa Solomon and Bernadett Pepito.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

