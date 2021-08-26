








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
New 'Seasons' concept headlines NBA 2K22 update as release looms
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 1:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
New 'Seasons' concept headlines NBA 2K22 update as release looms
NBA 2K22 is set to drop on September 10, and the gaming company has released the latest details on what's new in their new title game.

                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — 2K has released new details about its latest title game NBA 2K22 as its early September release looms.



An already familiar concept for those who played NBA 2K21, "Seasons" will be making a return and expanding across multiple game modes.











First introduced in MyTEAM in NBA 2K21, Seasons offer various in-game rewards through competing a set of tasks within a period of time











For the first time in the series, Seasons will now extend across MyCAREER and The W Online after only being available in the MyTEAM mode in the previous edition of NBA 2K.



The concept revolves around players competing tasks throughout a certain length of time or throughout one Season.



When they succeed, players get in-game prizes like apparel, banners and other rewards.







Seasons in MyCAREER will give players in-game rewards like apparel, the latest music drops, and more











Exclusive to new-gen versions of NBA 2K22, players can also earn access to Seasons' rewards in The W Online where their in-game characters can get clothing bundles, badges, and more.







Available only to new-gen users of NBA 2K22, Seasons will also offer prizes for The W Online.











Access to new content and certain rewards will also be available for playing through the Seasons at no additional cost.



New Seasons arrive every six weeks beginning September when the game drops.







NBA 2K22 has nine Seasons planned out, set to run for six weeks a time.











Rewards for playing through the Season will be updated and refreshed at the start of every new Season.



In Season 1, prizes will revolve around new ways to explore the City (new-gen) and the Neighborhood (current-gen), popular tracks and hits, fresh apparel drops, and more.



For more information on the latest update to NBA 2K22's Seasons, check the latest 2K Courtside Report. NBA 2K22 drops September 10.




                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

