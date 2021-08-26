








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
So set to tie Carlsen as most titled player in Grand Chess Tour
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 12:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
So set to tie Carlsen as most titled player in Grand Chess Tour
Wesley So
Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine-born Wesley So of the United States will tie reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen as the most titled player in the history of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT).



So split the point with French rival Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in 50 moves of a Ruy Lopez to virtually claim his second GCT crown with still a round to go in the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis, Missouri Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).



The standoff ensured the defending world Fischer-Random king and two-time US champion, who topped the second edition of this same tour five years back, the GCT overall title to join Carlsen as the winningest in this annual tournament with two each.



So, who was born and grew up in Cavite but rose to as high as No. 2 in the world when he migrated years ago to the US where he eventually became a citizen, will put the icing on the cake against the US’ Leinier Dominguez Perez in the final round at press time.



The feat also assured So the bonus of $100,000 (P5 million) for emerging the overall winner apart from a share of $325,000 he will receive whatever position he will end up to in this nine-round event.



So is currently tied for second with Dominguez Perez and world No. 2 Fabiano Caruana also of the US with five points apiece.



Vachier-Lagrave remained on top with 5.5 points.



And So would have wanted to beat Vachier-Lagrave on this one as the latter owns the better head-to-head against the former, 4-0 (win-loss) with 16 draws.



“There is no secret Maxime has always been my kryptonite, the reason being is that he’s very dynamic and his style is very unpleasant for me so I really want to beat him once,” said So.



On this one, both So and Vachier-Lagrave don't want a quiet draw as they went for each other’s throats before forcing to accept the draw after they were left with nothing but their kings.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      WESLEY SO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 WBC chief thinks Pacquiao won't retire yet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WBC chief thinks Pacquiao won't retire yet


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman expects Manny Pacquiao to return to the ring after losing to Cuban Yordenis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Time to retire?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The big question that faces Manny Pacquiao is whether or not to retire from the sport that has brought so much honor and glory to his country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lesson learned: Don’t overtrain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If ever he fights again, Manny Pacquiao will have to train and look at himself as a boxer who’s losing his battle against Father Time.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former UST cager Kyle Suarez is making the most of time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former UST cager Kyle Suarez is making the most of time


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Suarez played one season of college ball for UP before moving to UST for Season 78. That was a big year as UST returned to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA bacolor swing on
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA bacolor swing on


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the host venue in Pampanga “agreeing in principle” to host the resumption of the games, the PBA eyes to get...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial: Players, teams pitched in to get Philippine Cup going
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial: Players, teams pitched in to get Philippine Cup going


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In this time of pandemic, it’s all hands on deck for the Philippine Basketball Association to resume and play ball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSC renames weightlifting gym in honor of Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSC renames weightlifting gym in honor of Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Diaz was not the only athlete honored by the PSC, with other venues like the tennis court, the swimming pool, and the track...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial thankful for players' eagerness to resume PBA season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial thankful for players' eagerness to resume PBA season


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA was forced to stop its hostilities earlier this month after rising COVID-19 cases in NCR.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five past champions won't be in the field when the showdown begins Monday on the New York hardcourts, with Roger Federer,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bejino misses on final in first event in Tokyo Paralympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bejino misses on final in first event in Tokyo Paralympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bejino finished last among 17 swimmers with a 3:17.19 finish, more than 20 seconds slower than China's Jingang Wang who was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with