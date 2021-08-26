Marcial: Players, teams pitched in to get Philippine Cup going

MANILA, Philippines — In this time of pandemic, it’s all hands on deck for the Philippine Basketball Association to resume and play ball.

The league had to stop play during the ongoing Philippine Cup due to large areas of the country undergoing the more stringent enhanced community quarantine once more as COVID-19 infections spiked this past late July and August.

With the league going to another bubble in Pampanga this September to finish off the conference, league commissioner Willie Marcial revealed how players and the teams pitched in to move forward.

“Tumawag ang mga players na pinangungunahan ni LA Tenorio na ituloy ang liga,” bared Marcial. “Sabi ko, ‘hindi ko na kaya ng bubble dahil gumastos kami ng 17 million tapos walang pumapasok sa atin. Hindi na kakayanin ng liga.”

According to Marcial, Tenorio spoke with all the team captains and they came back in unison with an answer, “Comm, nagusap-usap kami ng team captains. Kami na sasagot ng accommodation and pagkain namin.”

Even the teams pitched in.

The gesture moved Marcial who admitted that even during this difficult time with not much money coming in, the league has supported its employees.

“'Di ko alam kung ano pinagusapan kung paano but yung gesture from their own pockets na matulungan ang PBA na umusad ang conference ay malaking bagay.”

“During the last conference, ako nakiusap sa mga team na ituloy yung liga. Ngayon, sila nakiusap na ituloy yung liga. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga players and sa team owners na sinsuportahan ang PBA.”

The PBA looks to resume the Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga this early September.