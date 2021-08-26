








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PSC renames weightlifting gym in honor of Hidilyn Diaz
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 11:22am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PSC renames weightlifting gym in honor of Hidilyn Diaz
Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
AFP / Vincenzo Pinto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission has immortalized Hidilyn Diaz in Filipino sports lore.



Announced on Thursday, the PSC renamed its weightlifting gym in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila to the Hidilyn Diaz weightlifting gym, as a nod to the Zamboanga native for giving the country its first-ever gold medal in the Summer Olympics.



But Diaz was not the only athlete honored by the PSC, with other venues like the tennis court, the swimming pool, and the track stadium also getting new names.



Honoring enshrined Sports Hall of Famers, the PSC approved the new names of its facilities as the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Court, the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool, and the Simeon Toribio Track Stadium.



PSC Chairman William Ramirez explained that the renaming of these venues was done not only to honor the athletes, but also pique interest on who the Philippine sports legends were.



"These athletes have given honor to the country with their work in sports, we hope to keep their legacies alive for this and next generations," said Ramirez.



"We want to pique the interest of the people who will read about or visit the facility. Who is Teofilo Yldefonso? What did Felicisimo Ampon do that this venue is named [after] him?" he added.



Yldefonso and Toribio are both Olympic bronze medalists while Ampon is considered to be the greatest tennis player in Philippine history.



Ampon represented the Philippines in several Davis Cup competitions, and also competed in various Grand Slam competitions in the 1940s and 1950s.



The PSC says it plans on renaming more of its venues in honor of other sports heroes soon.



Also on the horizon is an interactive and modern Philippine Sports Museum set to rise at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      PSC
                                                      WEIGHTLIFTING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 WBC chief thinks Pacquiao won't retire yet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WBC chief thinks Pacquiao won't retire yet


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman expects Manny Pacquiao to return to the ring after losing to Cuban Yordenis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Time to retire?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The big question that faces Manny Pacquiao is whether or not to retire from the sport that has brought so much honor and glory to his country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lesson learned: Don’t overtrain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If ever he fights again, Manny Pacquiao will have to train and look at himself as a boxer who’s losing his battle against Father Time.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former UST cager Kyle Suarez is making the most of time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former UST cager Kyle Suarez is making the most of time


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Suarez played one season of college ball for UP before moving to UST for Season 78. That was a big year as UST returned to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA bacolor swing on
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA bacolor swing on


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the host venue in Pampanga “agreeing in principle” to host the resumption of the games, the PBA eyes to get...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Margielyn Didal bares she injured her ankle before Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Margielyn Didal bares she injured her ankle before Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
The 21-year-old seemed unbothered as she skated her way to the Top 8 and competed in the final despite the injury.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
Whether she intended to or not, though, Didal is now a social media icon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remember when Olympian Margielyn Didal called for local skateparks?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remember when Olympian Margielyn Didal called for local skateparks?


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
During the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where she won two gold medals, Didal urged the Philippine sports community to have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Positive vibes all throughout Olympic competition make Didal a clear winner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Positive vibes all throughout Olympic competition make Didal a clear winner


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 30 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite missing out on a podium finish, Margielyn Didal won the  hearts of her countrymen with her unwavering positivity throughout...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal kisses podium bid goodbye as 13-year-olds rule Olympic skateboarding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal kisses podium bid goodbye as 13-year-olds rule Olympic skateboarding


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
Didal ended up just seventh among eight skaters with a final score of 7.52. Curiously, World No. 3 Aori Nishimura ended dead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
With an impressive run that saw her finish with a score of 12.02, Didal hung on to the seventh spot out of 20 skaters to book...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with