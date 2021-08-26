PSC renames weightlifting gym in honor of Hidilyn Diaz

Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission has immortalized Hidilyn Diaz in Filipino sports lore.

Announced on Thursday, the PSC renamed its weightlifting gym in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila to the Hidilyn Diaz weightlifting gym, as a nod to the Zamboanga native for giving the country its first-ever gold medal in the Summer Olympics.

But Diaz was not the only athlete honored by the PSC, with other venues like the tennis court, the swimming pool, and the track stadium also getting new names.

Honoring enshrined Sports Hall of Famers, the PSC approved the new names of its facilities as the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Court, the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool, and the Simeon Toribio Track Stadium.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez explained that the renaming of these venues was done not only to honor the athletes, but also pique interest on who the Philippine sports legends were.

"These athletes have given honor to the country with their work in sports, we hope to keep their legacies alive for this and next generations," said Ramirez.

"We want to pique the interest of the people who will read about or visit the facility. Who is Teofilo Yldefonso? What did Felicisimo Ampon do that this venue is named [after] him?" he added.

Yldefonso and Toribio are both Olympic bronze medalists while Ampon is considered to be the greatest tennis player in Philippine history.

Ampon represented the Philippines in several Davis Cup competitions, and also competed in various Grand Slam competitions in the 1940s and 1950s.

The PSC says it plans on renaming more of its venues in honor of other sports heroes soon.

Also on the horizon is an interactive and modern Philippine Sports Museum set to rise at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.