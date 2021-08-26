Marcial thankful for players' eagerness to resume PBA season

MANILA, Philippines — PBA commissioner Willie Marcial had nothing but praise for his players, following their enthusiasm in resuming play for the league's 46th season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While it may have caught him off guard, Marcial was thankful for the cagers who he revealed even offered to shoulder some of the expenses to restart the stalled Philippine Cup.

"Mineet ako ni LA Tenorio, nagmeeting ang mga captain balls [ng teams] na kung pwede daw magsimula na kahit sila daw ang gumastos ng kanilang hotels at pagkain, nagulat ako dun. Talagang nagmalasakit ang mga players," Marcial said in the recent episode of The Game.

The PBA was forced to stop its hostilities earlier this month after rising COVID-19 cases in NCR.

This pushed the league into a closed-circuit bubble in Pampanga, which would mean another heavy load on the PBA's finances.

Last year, the league's bubble in Clark was estimated to cost around P65 million.

Although with the "semi-bubble" format of the resumption, it might be a little bit cheaper than last year's expenses.

Though, of course, not asking for contributions on the players' end, Marcial was appreciative of the thought that the PBA cagers were willing to go to such lengths just to continue playing the game that they love.

"Malaking bagay yun. Nagpasalamat ako sakanila... Talagang nakakatuwa yung ginawa ng mga players," said Marcial.

PBA teams are already in Pampanga this week and have begun practicing again with the hopes of resuming hostilities by Wednesday, September 1, at the earliest.