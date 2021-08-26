WBC chief thinks Pacquiao won't retire yet

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines enters the ring for his fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman expects Manny Pacquiao to return to the ring after losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas last Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

This despite the 42-year-old already hinting at his possible retirement, having been a prize fighter since 1995.

"In my personal opinion, we haven't seen the last of Manny Pacquiao in the ring," the boxing chief told The Mexican Herald.

Pacquiao looked his age in his title bout against Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight title, with the fighting senator not as agile as he once was.

But for Sulaiman, it was not an accurate performance of what Pacquiao could really do -- especially considering that Pacquiao had not fought since 2019.

"This fight form Saturday is difficult to evaluate," said Sulaiman.

"It would be unfair to say that this is the real Manny Pacquiao... Two years of inactivity weights a lot on any boxer, anyone who is out for two years is going to have effects," he added.

Sulaiman also alluded to the fact that Ugas was a last minute replacement to Pacquiao's erstwhile foe Errol Spence Jr. who suffered an injury 11 days before the fight.

Pacquiao also pointed to last minute adjustments as crucial factors in his performance.

"It's a big adjustment for a few days," Pacquiao had said in the ring after the decision loss.

All will be clear in a month's time, however, as Pacquiao said he would be making his decision — both for his boxing career and political career — next month after he has taken some rest.

Pacquiao is being pegged as a possible candidate for president in the 2022 elections here in the Philippines, a responsibility that would likely take him away from the ring substantially.