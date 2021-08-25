








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Former UST cager Kyle Suarez is making the most of time
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 11:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Former UST cager Kyle Suarez is making the most of time
Kyle Suarez with UST
Facebook  /  THE MIGHTY COLLECTIVE
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Any athlete knows the time they have playing the game they love has a limited amount of time.



Kyle Suarez was a part of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets’ Season 73 title team with Kiefer Ravena, Von Pessumal and Paolo Romero. The next season when the bulk of that team moved up to the seniors’ ranks, Suarez and the Blue Eaglets were eliminated by FEU in the Final Four. 



Suarez played one season of college ball for UP before moving to UST for Season 78. That was a big year as UST returned to the Finals only to lose to the Tamaraws. Suarez’ best game that campaign was that huge first round win over La Salle where he presided over the Growling Tigers’ onslaught. Except he injured his knee in that game and didn’t return.



He did try to come back the next year but this time, Kyle injured his other knee.



“It was hard. I would play for several months then spent the rest injured and rehabbing my knee,” recalled Suarez. “I didn’t want to be a liability so as much as I loved basketball, it was time for me to hang it up.”



Added Kyle of his short basketball career, “Although I wasn’t used much when we won the three-peat, the experience of playing inside the Araneta Coliseum and in the finals was huge.” 



With a lot of time suddenly freed up from rehab, practice, and game time, Kyle’s mind raced back to during his early teen years when his father, Odysseus Suarez, would time and again mention the possibility of manufacturing watches in the Philippines. 



“The business of manufacturing world-class watches in the Philippines is something my dad inspired me to do since I was 14. I didn’t look into it but I kept in mind. When I stopped playing basketball, I decided to revisit it,” said Kyle.



Suarez enrolled in a watch repair class in Manila under Israel Angeles even if he was the only student. From there, Kyle decided to try his luck at enrolling in a watchmaking school in Switzerland. 



He was one of 19 applicants selected over hundreds to be accepted for the two-year course. 



“In this course, they finish each batch that is enrolled for two years before they accept new students into the next batch,” shared Suarez. 



However, Suarez didn’t pass the course. 



Undaunted, he went to Hong Kong to see how he can source materials for a watch-making plant that he hopes to eventually put up in the Philippines. 



For now, he has opened Janus Watches with a Swiss manufacturer in Cebu where he relocated in August of 2019.



Janus is Kyle’s first given name.



“Janus is the Greek god of both the past and the future and we liked the meaning of it,” when he related to the company’s name origin,” bared Kyle. “It is seeing our country’s past and using that motivation for the future to ignite change among Filipinos to find success on the global scale.”



“We went with 100 pieces and being a former athlete, we decided to go with a watch that is sporty yet appealing and eye-catching while being durable,” explained Suarez. “It’s also a diver’s watch that you can use up to 500 meters below water. We limited it to 100 pieces to be exclusive and highly sought after.”



“As for Cebu, I think it is a great place to start a family life. And I am also inspired by my father and grandfather, Apolinar Suarez, who specialize respectively in jewelry and engagement and wedding rings. They manufacture the rings in Cebu from raw materials to finished goods. That is my inspiration and I want the world-class watches we will put out to be manufactured in the Philippines.”



Pandemic aside, it is Kyle Suarez’ goal to put up the first world-class watch manufacturing plant in the Philippines. He’s on the road to that dream of creating a Filipino brand to compete on the world stage. After all, he’s got a lot of time now. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

