Philippine Paralympians down to 5 as powerlifter positive for COVID

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s six-strong Philippine para team in the Tokyo Paralympics that unfolds Tuesday has now been trimmed down to five after powerlifter Achele Guion was identified as one of the four delegation members who tested positive for COVID-19.

Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) president Mike Barredo has also said Guion’s coach Antonio Taguibao, chef-de-mission Francis Diaz and para athletics mentor Joel Deriada also tested positive for the global health malady and were left in the country to recover.

“Jinky (Guion) is deeply frustrated that she will not be able to compete in her powerlifting event for her country after training for so long, and especially getting much inspiration from Hidilyn Diaz, a powerlifter like herself and the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal,” said Barredo in a statement.

Guion, a 2012 London Games veteran, was supposed to see action Thursday in the women’s -45-kilogram division before she was held off due to recent unfortunate development.

Barredo said he would take charge as delegation after Diaz also caught the dreaded virus.

“The undersigned (Barredo) assumed the office of chef-de-mission to implement tasks involving planning, logistics, communications, and the like for orderly navigation of the Paralympics,” said Barredo.

Barredo assured everyone that the national team remained focus in their quest to snare a medal, if not a breakthrough gold.

“Despite this most unfortunate development, all our Para-athletes remain in high spirits and committed to give their best possible performances to bring honor and glory for our country,” he said.

“Tuloy ang Laban! Mabuhay ang Atletang Pilipino!”