Pampanga youth chessers to participate in 3rd PCAP conference

MANILA, Philippines — As part of its commitment to help grow chess, the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines invited an Under-16 team from Pampanga to participate in the PCAP/San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup that tips off this September.

The Pampanga Checkers, a collective of the best Under-16 chess players in Pampanga, are all accomplished wood pushers at their relatively young age.

The Checkers have a pair of young National Masters in 15-year-old Lexie Hernandez (Angeles) is in Grade 10, and 10-year old Oshrie James Reyes (Sta. Rita) who is in Grade 5.

April Claros (Angeles) is a 14-year old Candidate National Master.

The other players include Tiv Omangay (Angeles), Gabriel Nuqui (Dau), Joseph Vergara (Mabalacat), Erickson Costuna (Mabalacat), and Karl Ballobar (Magalang).

“Our players have played in school, regional, national, and international tournaments,” said team manager Archimedes de Leon.

“We are looking at participating in this PCAP tournament to gain exposure and build a brighter future for their chess career and their academics. We hope that this will be an opportunity for the kids to open doors for the future. But we are excited to participate.”

De Leon was a yoga teacher and wellness instructor in San Francisco for 30 years before returning home.

“We are grateful to be invited to this conference. One of the goals is to build confidence in these kids. Learning is the best teacher and they will learn against the best players in the country but also international players. It will elevate their chess skills.”

“Winning is good because it makes you happy, but for me, I am looking to deepen their experience of the youngsters where they develop their characters through discipline, thoughtfulness, and reflection.”

The Pampanga Checkers are one of several guest teams for PCAP’s third conference.

Others include the Philippine Paralympics chess team, a squad of executives and professionals from Davao, as well as teams from Singapore and Thailand.