Sports
                        
Animam keen on showcasing 'Filipina basketball' in Europe
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 10:50am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Animam keen on showcasing 'Filipina basketball' in Europe
Jack Danielle Animam during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay Jack Animam is headed to Serbia to become the first homegrown Filipina to play basketball professionally in Europe.



Though of course a shining addition to her already illustrious career, the six-time collegiate champion says she is carrying the whole community of Filipina hoopers everywhere she plays or trains.





"You know, every day na nagwoworkout ako, nagttrain ako with Coach Dante [Harlan], I just keep in mind na I'm not just doing this for myself, but also for my fellow Fiipinas, especially the younger girls," Animam said during a press conference organized by her handlers EastWest Private on Monday.



"We all know that there's not much of a support and exposure for women's basketball in the Philippines so that's what's always in my mind... Every time I go out there, I show everyone that Filipina basketball can play as well. Not just in the Philippines but also in the international level," she added.



Animam is set to play for Serbian club Radnicki Kragujevac which competes in the First Women's Basketball League.



Her first taste of pro hoops after ruling the collegiate scene with literally no losses and six championships, Animam hopes to better her game in one of the powerhouses of basketball.



"Going to Serbia what makes me excited more is about their culture, the European brand of basketball," said Animam.



"We all know that Serbia is one of the best basketball countries that there is so I'm just really excited to learn more about the game and keep improving and really push myself to the limit," she added.



The center out of the NU Women's Basketball Program travelled to the US earlier this year to pursue her professional career after a one-year collegiate stint in Taiwan where she led Shih Hsin University to the University Basketball Association crown.



With Gilas, she is a double gold medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games — winning the mint in both the 3x3 and 5-on-5 editions of the competition.



Most recently, Animam competed in a Pro-Am league in Atlanta called the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

