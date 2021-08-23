Third time's the charm: BREN Esports bags Valorant Stage 3 crown, books slot to Berlin Masters

Manila, Philippines — After failing to secure the Southeast Asia Crown twice before, it was a storybook ending for BREN Esports in Valorant Challengers Southeast Asia Playoffs - Stage 3.

The lone Philippine bet remaining in the tournament overcame a relegation to the lower bracket and avenged their one and only loss against Singapore's Paper Rex.

The victory finally secured the elusive SEA Valorant crown for BREN who had failed to take home the title twice before in Stages 1 and 2. This time around they emerged victoriously and booked a ticket to Valorant Masters: Berlin, the first Filipino team to ever qualify in Valorant Masters.

The five-man squad composed of Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco, Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan, Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Kevin "Dispenser" Te and Riley "witz" Go showed their hunger for the title as they swept Indonesia's Alter Ego 2-0 in the lower bracket final, securing a slot to Valorant Masters and setting up a rematch with Paper Rex for the crown.

With both teams already qualified for Masters, it was all about which teams were the best in Southeast Asia.

The two teams showcased a final to remember, with two maps heading to overtime but BREN Esports had learned from their initial defeat and subdued any retaliation from Paper Rex, sweeping the Singaporeans, 3-0 in the final.

Both BREN and Paper Rex will be representing Southeast Asia in Valorant Masters Berlin happening in September.