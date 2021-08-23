








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Opinion: Post-Pacquiao-Ugas musings
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 23, 2021 | 10:22am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Opinion: Post-Pacquiao-Ugas musings
anny Pacquiao (L) and Yordenis Ugas react at the end of their WBA welterweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained his title by unanimous decision.
AFP / Ethan Miller / Getty Images
                        

                        
I didn’t think Manny Pacquiao would have beaten Yordenis Ugas. I told my sports writing class that last Friday as we wrapped up our session.



I would have been surprised had he won.





It isn’t that I didn’t have faith in him. I thought that he had stayed in the game for too long. You think that you can turn it on and off just like that as you get older. But it doesn’t work that way. Manny got away with it for a while more, so as he took on some mediocre opponents, but that switch doesn’t mean it will work forever. 



The titles in eight different weight classes will certainly earn Manny an argument in that GOAT sentence. However, I think that went from being undeniable to being arguable as he took too many losses late in his career.



Right before Pacquiao’s fight with Ugas, I thought of my pre-fight prediction for Maxim magazine when Manny took on Oscar dela Hoya on Dec. 6, 2008. 



In that prediction, I noted how Dela Hoya had become a part-time fighter and how that hurt him. He was taking on losses when he should have retired. As a fan of Dela Hoya, the losses were painful and galling. But he couldn’t resist. There was always one more fight. One more big payday for the retirement plan. If the latter was part of the game plan, then that is a different motivation as when Juan Manuel Marquez wanted to knock Manny’s block off. 



I tabbed Manny to put Oscar away in the eighth while whaling away at the Golden Boy, who would offer no answers to a 29-year-old Pacman. 



That is exactly what happened.



I thought that before this fight with Ugas, it would be the same for Manny. Granted, the Cuban is 35 years of age—the age where one feels that decline. But Manny is 42.



Boxing is the reverse of basketball. 



In basketball, if you are older—that is, until you hit your early 30s—you can have your way with the younger ones who count on speed and stamina. But the older you get, it works against you.



In boxing, it is said that it is a young man’s game. Yes, there are a few who defied Father Time and only added to their legacy past the age of 40. There’s George Foreman, Archie Moore, Larry Holmes, Bernard Hopkins and Roberto Duran.



Manny has done something special at 40. He retained the WBA regular welterweight title against Adrien Broner via unanimous decision. He defeated Keith Thurman in a split decision for the WBA Super Welterweight belt. 



That’s 2-1 including the loss to Ugas. Not too bad, right?



I am not so sure about that. The way he got pounded and could not adjust to Ugas was telling. His face bore the evidence of the punishment.



With every punch he took, I thought back to Muhammad Ali, who in his career took some 200,000 punches that had a huge effect on his health later on.



The last time Manny had something to prove it was when he beat Thurman. He showed that at age 40 he can still do it. Even if barely. 



I will not begin to tell him what to do with his career. Who am I to do that?



I’ll just say this.



The punishment he dished out during his younger years—it is getting returned to him.



Remember when he knocked Ricky Hatton out cold? Juan Manuel Marquez did the same to him eight fights later. Since his 60th fight, he has gone 6-5. 



He fought once in 2015, 2017 and 2018 (he did fight twice in 2016 and 2019 though which is just right). Like Dela Hoya before him, he has become a part-time fighter. 



While Manny didn’t go down to Ugas, I wonder how much punishment has he taken that can be damaging to his health?



Oscar’s loss to Manny sent the Golden Boy into retirement with a 39-6 record. Although there is this thing with Vitor Belfort next month, one wonders how smart that is.



Having said that, the one thing that no fighter has done to Manny Pacquiao is to make him reassess his career.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      YORDENIS UGAS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 22, 2021 - 1:11pm                           


                           

                              
Will the battle-tested Manny Pacquiao win against WBO "super" welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas? Bookmark this page for updates. Photos courtesy of AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 22, 2021 - 1:11pm                              


                              
Pacquiao thanks the fans present at T-Mobile Arena despite the pandemic. He says sorry to the fans because he lost. — Luisa Morales 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 22, 2021 - 1:04pm                              


                              
Yordenis Ugas defeats Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision to defend the WBA "super" welterweight championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. — Dino Maragay

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 22, 2021 - 1:00pm                              


                              
Ugas probably with his most dominant round in this 12th and final. His right hand has found its mark. — Dino Maragay

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 22, 2021 - 12:58pm                              


                              
11th round, no different. Story is that pacquiao can't land his punches. Ugas rocks him with a right. — Abac Cordero

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 22, 2021 - 12:54pm                              


                              
Ugas' height has been an obstacle for Pacquiao, who's having a hard time landing his signature left. — Dino Maragay

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao fails to solve taller, busy jabber Ugas                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao fails to solve taller, busy jabber Ugas


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pacquiao thus fell to 62-8-2, 39 KOs while Ugas improved to 27-4-0, 12 KOs

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacman's mobility hampered by cramps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacman's mobility hampered by cramps


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
It wasn’t the way the oddsmakers predicted the fight to end but Manny Pacquiao, a 4-1 favorite, failed to live up to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao hints at boxing retirement after Ugas loss                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao hints at boxing retirement after Ugas loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division world champion, has been fighting professionally since January 1995 — more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magsayo magnificently knocks out foe, earns title shot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magsayo magnificently knocks out foe, earns title shot


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Magsayo, nicknamed “Magnifico”, threw a thunderous right straight to Ceja’s head that rendered his foe unconscious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After Pacquiao stunner, Ugas wants Spence next
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After Pacquiao stunner, Ugas wants Spence next


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Errol Spence Jr. is next on the list for WBA (Super) welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Third time's the charm: BREN Esports bags Valorant Stage 3 crown, books slot to Berlin Masters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Third time's the charm: BREN Esports bags Valorant Stage 3 crown, books slot to Berlin Masters


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The victory finally secured the elusive SEA Valorant crown for BREN who had failed to take home the title twice before in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says 'may not' return to ring after Ugas upset
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says 'may not' return to ring after Ugas upset


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso drops to 27th spot after a two-over 74
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso drops to 27th spot after a two-over 74


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso carded a two-over par 74 in challenging, wet conditions in Saturday’s third round as she slipped to joint...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The writing is on the wall
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The writing is on the wall


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Freddie Roach sounded during the post-fight press conference at the T-Mobile Arena like he’s ready to pull the plu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Paralympic team hit by COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Paralympic team hit by COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine team to the Tokyo Paralympics has suffered a blow even before the start of the Games, with a number of delegation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with