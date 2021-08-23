Opinion: Post-Pacquiao-Ugas musings

anny Pacquiao (L) and Yordenis Ugas react at the end of their WBA welterweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained his title by unanimous decision.

I didn’t think Manny Pacquiao would have beaten Yordenis Ugas. I told my sports writing class that last Friday as we wrapped up our session.

I would have been surprised had he won.

It isn’t that I didn’t have faith in him. I thought that he had stayed in the game for too long. You think that you can turn it on and off just like that as you get older. But it doesn’t work that way. Manny got away with it for a while more, so as he took on some mediocre opponents, but that switch doesn’t mean it will work forever.

The titles in eight different weight classes will certainly earn Manny an argument in that GOAT sentence. However, I think that went from being undeniable to being arguable as he took too many losses late in his career.

Right before Pacquiao’s fight with Ugas, I thought of my pre-fight prediction for Maxim magazine when Manny took on Oscar dela Hoya on Dec. 6, 2008.

In that prediction, I noted how Dela Hoya had become a part-time fighter and how that hurt him. He was taking on losses when he should have retired. As a fan of Dela Hoya, the losses were painful and galling. But he couldn’t resist. There was always one more fight. One more big payday for the retirement plan. If the latter was part of the game plan, then that is a different motivation as when Juan Manuel Marquez wanted to knock Manny’s block off.

I tabbed Manny to put Oscar away in the eighth while whaling away at the Golden Boy, who would offer no answers to a 29-year-old Pacman.

That is exactly what happened.

I thought that before this fight with Ugas, it would be the same for Manny. Granted, the Cuban is 35 years of age—the age where one feels that decline. But Manny is 42.

Boxing is the reverse of basketball.

In basketball, if you are older—that is, until you hit your early 30s—you can have your way with the younger ones who count on speed and stamina. But the older you get, it works against you.

In boxing, it is said that it is a young man’s game. Yes, there are a few who defied Father Time and only added to their legacy past the age of 40. There’s George Foreman, Archie Moore, Larry Holmes, Bernard Hopkins and Roberto Duran.

Manny has done something special at 40. He retained the WBA regular welterweight title against Adrien Broner via unanimous decision. He defeated Keith Thurman in a split decision for the WBA Super Welterweight belt.

That’s 2-1 including the loss to Ugas. Not too bad, right?

I am not so sure about that. The way he got pounded and could not adjust to Ugas was telling. His face bore the evidence of the punishment.

With every punch he took, I thought back to Muhammad Ali, who in his career took some 200,000 punches that had a huge effect on his health later on.

The last time Manny had something to prove it was when he beat Thurman. He showed that at age 40 he can still do it. Even if barely.

I will not begin to tell him what to do with his career. Who am I to do that?

I’ll just say this.

The punishment he dished out during his younger years—it is getting returned to him.

Remember when he knocked Ricky Hatton out cold? Juan Manuel Marquez did the same to him eight fights later. Since his 60th fight, he has gone 6-5.

He fought once in 2015, 2017 and 2018 (he did fight twice in 2016 and 2019 though which is just right). Like Dela Hoya before him, he has become a part-time fighter.

While Manny didn’t go down to Ugas, I wonder how much punishment has he taken that can be damaging to his health?

Oscar’s loss to Manny sent the Golden Boy into retirement with a 39-6 record. Although there is this thing with Vitor Belfort next month, one wonders how smart that is.

Having said that, the one thing that no fighter has done to Manny Pacquiao is to make him reassess his career.