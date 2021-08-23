








































































 




   







   















Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2021 | 4:58am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pacman's mobility hampered by cramps
Yordenis Ugas looks on as Manny Pacquiao slips in the first round of their WBA welterweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained his title by unanimous decision.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
LAS VEGAS – It wasn’t the way the oddsmakers predicted the fight to end but Manny Pacquiao, a 4-1 favorite, failed to live up to his billing because of cramps in both legs that limited the mobility he needed to neutralize WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugás’ length in their 12-round battle at the T-Mobile Arena last Saturday night, Aug. 21 (Sunday morning, Aug. 22, Manila time).



Pacquiao felt his right calf tightening in the second round then the pain shot up to his hamstring. Before long, the same thing happened to his left leg, leaving him unable to use his speed to create angles and find the opening to pummel Ugás. Fighting a longer opponent straight up was a frustration because Pacquiao couldn’t escape Ugás’ jarring left jab. Pacquiao’s plan was to spin away from Ugás, turn him around and take away his position to fire. Without mobility, he couldn’t execute the plan.



Pacquiao, however, wouldn’t give up. The three judges Dave Moretti, Patricia Morse Jarman and Steve Weisfeld had it even 57-57 after six rounds then Pacquiao faded as Ugás stepped up his attack. Moretti and Weisfeld scored five of the last six rounds for Ugás and Jarman, four. Moretti and Weisfeld saw it 116-112 and Jarman, 115-113, all for Ugás.



“I had Manny winning after six,” said Freddie Roach. “But you need movement to beat a guy like Ugás.” MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said Pacquiao didn’t disappoint. “Styles make fights and it’s difficult to battle someone with arms that drop down to his legs,” he said. “When (Errol) Spence (Jr.) backed out, we could’ve cancelled the event but Manny wanted to do it for the fans. At hindsight, maybe Spence would’ve been more of a match for Manny. For a 42-year-old, Manny wasn’t bad at all. He put up a good fight. He just couldn’t hit Ugás cleanly because he didn’t have the legs.”



Pacquiao apologized to the fans for the loss but didn’t need to. After Ugás was declared the winner by a unanimous decision, Pacquiao took the setback like a man and thanked the fans for their support. The crowd responded by chanting “Manny, Manny, Manny,” indicating he remained the pride of the Philippines, no matter what. Buboy Fernandez, who worked Pacquiao’s corner with Roach and cutman Mike Rodriguez, briefly took over from Roach to enter the ring in between rounds to massage the fighter’s legs.



“‘Di makagalaw ang kaibigan ko kaya sabi ko, target na lang muna siya at huwag magpatama,” Fernandez said, holding back the tears in the dressing room after the fight. “Ayaw kong makita ang kaibigan ko nasasaktan. Pero wala akong masabi, si Ugás ang nanalo, gabi niya ito. ‘Di pa tapos ang laban, babangon uli tayo.” Fernandez said during training camp, Pacquiao would sometimes take a rest because of recurring pain in his legs. “Nangyayari ‘yan, ‘di natin masabi kung bakit at kung minsan, darating na lang sa laban,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

