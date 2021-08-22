Saso wobbles with 74 in British Open 3rd round, falls to joint-27th

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso struggled in the pivotal third round of the Women's British Open in Scotland, slipping to joint-27th on Saturday.

After hanging on to the Top 5 in the first two rounds, Saso wobbled with a 2-over par performance in the tournament's "moving day".

The 20-year-old fired three bogeys against just a single birdie for the round to finish in the red with a 74.

This hurt her chances to clinch her second LPGA major title as she is now six strokes behind leaders Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

The Fil-Japanese golfer shares the 27th place with five other golfers including Nasa Hataoka — whom she competed against in the playoff for the US Women's Open title.

Saso has one more chance to climb up the leaderboard in the final round set Sunday.

She tees off at 12:10 p.m. Scotland time (7:10 p.m., Manila time).