Alapag to meet with Sacramento front office after Summer League stint

Jimmy Alapag served as an assistant coach to Bobby Jackson in the NBA Summer League for the Sacramento Kings

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag is set to meet with the top brass of the Sacramento Kings after his second stint with the team in the NBA Summer League.

Alapag, who helped lead the Kings to a Summer League title as an assistant coach under Coach Bobby Jackson, will reportedly be talking with the Kings' front office this weekend.

"I have a meeting this coming weekend with the [Kings General Manager] Monte McNaire, [G League GM] Paul Johson and Coach Bobby," Alapag revealed in an interview with Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play.

"We'll see what happens... they just said they want to talk again," he added.

The former Gilas Pilipinas skipper has been chasing a coaching job in the NBA regular season, having moved back to the US with his family last year.

This year, with a more active role with the Kings in the Summer League, Alapag anticipates he left enough of a mark to warrant a return to the coaching sidelines.

"These first two stints in Sacramento... I hope that they got the chance to see not only the type of coach I am but the type of person that I am as well," said Alapag.

"Someone who takes a lot of pride in the game and values the opportunities that I do get. And someone who is ready to come in and work every day," he added.

If Alapag does breakthrough to the coaching staff in the regular season, he will join Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra in the small but growing community of Asian-Americans in the NBA coaching scene.