Olympic boxing medalists receive cash incentives from Mikee Romero
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 21, 2021 | 1:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Olympic boxing medalists receive cash incentives from Mikee Romero
Silver medalists Carlo Paalam (left) and Nesthy Petecio flank bronze medalist and fellow boxer Eumir Marcial as they display their medals inside the Olympic Village in Tokyo.
Eumir Marcial via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The incentives continue to pour in for the medalists in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



This after Rep. Mikee Romero gave away the rewards promised to boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial.





In a turnover ceremony Saturday, Romero handed out P5 million in total to the three boxers.






Silver medalists Paalam and Petecio took home P2 million each while Marcial was given P1 million.



The deputy speaker was not physically present in the ceremony but met with the boxers virtually.



Earlier this week, the house and lots for the three pugs in Tagaytay broke ground and began construction.



Romero had already given the incentive promised to gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz when she ended her one-week quarantine from Tokyo earlier this month.



Diaz was given P3million for her gold medal feat.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

