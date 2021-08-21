Saso remains in Top 5 at halfway mark of British Open

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso remains firmly in contention for her second LPGA major title at the Women's British Open after two rounds of competition.

Following the second round on Friday in Scotland, Saso remains in the Top 5 after going in at joint-4th.

Firing a 71, she is thus tied for fifth place with six other golfers.

Saso is 5-under par overall after going just -1 for the second round. She is two strokes behind leaders Mina Harigae and Georgia Hall.

The 20-year-old looked poised to move up the leaderboard when she had back-to-back birdies in the front nine.

But bogeys in Hole 9 and Hole 12 dampened her efforts.

Saso hit another birdie at the 14th hole to salvage an under-par performance for the round.

The US Women's Open titlist will tee off in the pivotal third round Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Scotland time (8:30 p.m., Manila time).