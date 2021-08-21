Will this be Pacquiaoâ€™s last?

Will this be Pacquiao’s last?

LAS VEGAS – Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is selling Saturday’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena as perhaps his last.

Cuban Yordenis Ugas, with a checkered amateur career highlighted by a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he will make sure it happens.

“This could be my last fight,” said Pacquiao.

“So, I encourage fans all over the world to watch this fight because you never know,” added the boxer who began his legendary career in 1995 at junior flyweight.

Ugas has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to face Pacquiao. He sees the fight as his own stepping stone to stardom.

“I’m here to wreck any future plans Manny Pacquiao has in the ring and make sure that Saturday is his last fight,” said the Cuban through an interpreter.

Ugas is taller by two or three inches and has a chiseled 35-year-old body that seems unbreakable.

“It feels great to be in the main event against a true legend like Pacquiao,” said Ugas, a right-handed toe-to-toe fighter.

“That’s why I didn’t hesitate at all when I got offered this fight. I knew right away what a big opportunity it would be and what a win like this can do for my career,” said Ugas.

Twenty-six years after his pro debut, Pacquiao must be thinking of a good way out of the brutal sport to pursue his political career.

Pacquiao, 42, has been away from the ring for over two years now. He last fought in July 2019 and won a split decision over the younger Keith Thurman.

Being away, Pacquiao said, gave him more time to rest his aging body and motivate himself the way he did in his younger days.

“I can’t wait to display it on fight night,” said the Filipino senator who is seeking the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Pacquiao said he worked harder than ever for this fight – whether it was for WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. or Ugas, the last-minute substitute and WBA champ.

The hard work is done and Pacquiao has spent the last three days here doing light training at the UNLV track oval in the mornings and inside his suite at the MGM Grand in the afternoons.

Pacquiao held a Philippine flag as he circled the oval Thursday and worked the mitts with Buboy Fernandez in the living room of his enormous suite. They had to move the furniture to create the needed space.

On the eve of the official weigh-in, Pacquiao herded his supporters to the MGM Grand Garden for Bible study, and must have prayed for a victory.

Well, it could be his last.