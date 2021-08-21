








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Will this be Pacquiao’s last?
                        

                           
Abac Cordero - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Will this be Pacquiaoâ€™s last?
Manny Pacquiao bumps fists with WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas during a news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena Wednesday. 
AFP
                        

                        
LAS VEGAS – Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is selling Saturday’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena as perhaps his last.



Cuban Yordenis Ugas, with a checkered amateur career highlighted by a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he will make sure it happens.



“This could be my last fight,” said Pacquiao.



“So, I encourage fans all over the world to watch this fight because you never know,” added the boxer who began his legendary career in 1995 at junior flyweight.



Ugas has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to face Pacquiao. He sees the fight as his own stepping stone to stardom.



“I’m here to wreck any future plans Manny Pacquiao has in the ring and make sure that Saturday is his last fight,” said the Cuban through an interpreter.



Ugas is taller by two or three inches and has a chiseled 35-year-old body that seems unbreakable.



“It feels great to be in the main event against a true legend like Pacquiao,” said Ugas, a right-handed toe-to-toe fighter.



“That’s why I didn’t hesitate at all when I got offered this fight. I knew right away what a big opportunity it would be and what a win like this can do for my career,” said Ugas.



Twenty-six years after his pro debut, Pacquiao must be thinking of a good way out of the brutal sport to pursue his political career.



Pacquiao, 42, has been away from the ring for over two years now. He last fought in July 2019 and won a split decision over the younger Keith Thurman.



Being away, Pacquiao said, gave him more time to rest his aging body and motivate himself the way he did in his younger days.



“I can’t wait to display it on fight night,” said the Filipino senator who is seeking the presidency in the 2022 polls.



Pacquiao said he worked harder than ever for this fight – whether it was for WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. or Ugas, the last-minute substitute and WBA champ.



The hard work is done and Pacquiao has spent the last three days here doing light training at the UNLV track oval in the mornings and inside his suite at the MGM Grand in the afternoons.



Pacquiao held a Philippine flag as he circled the oval Thursday and worked the mitts with Buboy Fernandez in the living room of his enormous suite. They had to move the furniture to create the needed space.



On the eve of the official weigh-in, Pacquiao herded his supporters to the MGM Grand Garden for Bible study, and must have prayed for a victory.



Well, it could be his last.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fitness buffs will be allowed limited freedom to exercise outdoors, with the NCR, and Laguna's de-escalation to Modified Enhanced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Casimero provoked the Japanese fighter in an unorthodox way, when he was interviewed inside the ring after he beat Rigondeaux...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celestino, Frank named Philippine bets in Winter Olympics qualifier
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celestino, Frank named Philippine bets in Winter Olympics qualifier


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Skating Union has named the country's representatives to the Nebelhorn Trophy — the last qualifying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made clear its displeasure with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pacquiao has lost KO punch&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pacquiao has lost KO punch’


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Cuban camp insisted Wednesday that Manny Pacquiao no longer has the power to knock people out inside the ring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Saso fires 68 in AIG Open solid start
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 August 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filipina ace Yuka Saso opened with an eagle-spiked four-under-par 68 to stand just one shot off the pace in the opening round of the $5.8-million AIG Women’s Open Thursday in Carnoustie, Scotland.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A life on the beach
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 August 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three months ago, this writer had to take one foot out of the city and find residence in a nearby province for family medical reasons (nothing to do with the pandemic). 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA teams brace for season restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA teams brace for season restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA halted play last Aug. 3 due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) implementation in Metro Manila but is now nearing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao life story immortalized in mobile video game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao life story immortalized in mobile video game


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The video game, spearheaded and written by the late prominent Filipino boxing analyst, Mike Ochosa for Partners Ranida Games...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canelo to fight Plant in November for undisputed title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canelo to fight Plant in November for undisputed title


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The showdown will see Alvarez defend his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization crowns...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with