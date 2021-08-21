PBA eyes September play restart

“I would have to say excited would be an understatement right now in regards to us getting our season resumed,” Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina told The STAR after the PBA gained a verbal nod from the Pampanga provincial government.

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is on the cusp of resuming play in Pampanga, and teams are raring to pack their bags right away for a Northern trip after weeks of hiatus since the momentary suspension of games in Metro Manila.

Though they are bracing for a tough catch-up to regain bearing from a sudden hiatus, teams said that it’s a welcome challenge to restart their drives.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our craft and providing a little bit of relief and respite to others,” said TNT mentor Chot Reyes.

The PBA halted play last Aug. 3 due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) implementation in Metro Manila, but is now nearing return in Pampanga.

The pro league looks forward to play resumption in September.