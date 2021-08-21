








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Magsayo’s dream comes true
                        

                           
Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Magsayoâ€™s dream comes true
Mark Magsay
Instagram
                        

                        
LAS VEGAS – For undefeated Mark Magsayo, it’s a dream come true to appear in the undercard of a Manny Pacquiao main event. But his ultimate dream is to win a world title and the chance to ascend the throne will be the reward for beating Mexico’s Julio Ceja in a WBC featherweight championship eliminator at the T-Mobile Arena here tonight (tomorrow morning, Manila time).



Magsayo, 26, will engage Ceja, 28, in a 12-round encounter two bouts before Pacquiao enters the ring to challenge defending WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas. Both fighters are predicting a win by knockout so it’ll be fireworks from the start. “Brawler si Ceja, pasok ng pasok, sugod ng sugod, siguro kakainin niya lahat ng suntok ko,” said Magsayo. “Pangarap ko ma-knockout siya sa laban na ‘to, kung ganoon ang iniisip niya, ‘yon din ang iniisip ko.”



There is talk that WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell plans to move up to superfeatherweight and if it happens, the title will be up for grabs. Since the Magsayo-Ceja tussle is an eliminator, the winner automatically gets a chance at the crown either to challenge Russell or to battle the next available contender for the vacant throne. Magsayo said he’ll ask MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons to arrange a title shot after repulsing Ceja.



Magsayo and his wife Frances arrived in Los Angeles in July last year and don’t plan to return home until the world championship belt is strapped around his waist. “Hindi kami homesick,” said Magsayo. “Naka-dalawang laban na ako since dumating kami. Marami akong natutunan kina coach Freddie (Roach) at coach Marvin (Somodio). After each fight, pahinga for one month tapos training uli. Sabi ni Freddie, dapat patient ako at huwag magmadali. Darating at darating ang pagkakataon na ma-knockout ko ang kalaban. Dati sobrang agresibo at wild ako, ngayon focused ako sa gameplan. Hihintayin ko si Ceja pumasok tapos doon ko siya tatamaan.”



Magsayo’s wife Frances said Roach and Somodio have worked wonders in the gym. “Parang na-fine tune nila si Mark,” she said. “More accurate na siya, more consistent ang combinations. Big difference na si Mark from before. Nag-train siya for three months para kay Ceja. Six days a week ang takbo ni Mark to build stamina, three days sa flat at three days sa hills. Sparring niya was at 12 noon tapos 2 p.m., takbo siya. Kondisyon si Mark. Blessing itong binigay ng Panginoon kay Mark na lumaban sa undercard ni Senator Manny.”



Ceja hasn’t fought since holding unbeaten Brandon Figueroa to a split draw in a WBA superbantamweight title bout in Las Vegas in November 2019. Ceja was 4 1/2 pounds over the limit and the throne would’ve been declared vacant if he won. He turned pro in 2009 and raced to a 24-0 record before losing a majority decision to Jaime McDonnell for the vacant IBF bantamweight title in England in 2013. His record is 32-4-1, with 28 KOs. He has been decked twice by Hugo Ruiz and once by Guillermo Rigondeaux. Two of his four setbacks were by knockout and one came in the first round. Magsayo’s record is 22-0, with 15 KOs including seven in the opening stanza. If Russell relinquishes the WBC featherweight crown, the Magsayo- Ceja winner will likely face undefeated No. 1 contender and former WBC superbantamweight champion Rey Vargas, who has won seven fights against Filipinos, for the vacant throne.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fitness buffs will be allowed limited freedom to exercise outdoors, with the NCR, and Laguna's de-escalation to Modified Enhanced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Casimero provoked the Japanese fighter in an unorthodox way, when he was interviewed inside the ring after he beat Rigondeaux...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celestino, Frank named Philippine bets in Winter Olympics qualifier
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celestino, Frank named Philippine bets in Winter Olympics qualifier


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Skating Union has named the country's representatives to the Nebelhorn Trophy — the last qualifying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made clear its displeasure with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pacquiao has lost KO punch&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pacquiao has lost KO punch’


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Cuban camp insisted Wednesday that Manny Pacquiao no longer has the power to knock people out inside the ring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Will this be Pacquiao&rsquo;s last?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will this be Pacquiao’s last?


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is selling Saturday’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena as perhaps his last.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA eyes September play restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA eyes September play restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The PBA is on the cusp of resuming play in Pampanga, and teams are raring to pack their bags right away for a Northern trip...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire goes all-in for Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire goes all-in for Manny


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 In a flash, WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said Manny Pacquiao is capable of knocking out Cuba’s Yordenis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Saso fires 68 in AIG Open solid start
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 August 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filipina ace Yuka Saso opened with an eagle-spiked four-under-par 68 to stand just one shot off the pace in the opening round of the $5.8-million AIG Women’s Open Thursday in Carnoustie, Scotland.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arroyo shows class in US juniors series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arroyo shows class in US juniors series


                              

                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Rising junior golfer Monique Arroyo ruled the FCG National Tour Series last July 12 – two weeks before the historic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with