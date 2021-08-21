Magsayoâ€™s dream comes true

Magsayo’s dream comes true

LAS VEGAS – For undefeated Mark Magsayo, it’s a dream come true to appear in the undercard of a Manny Pacquiao main event. But his ultimate dream is to win a world title and the chance to ascend the throne will be the reward for beating Mexico’s Julio Ceja in a WBC featherweight championship eliminator at the T-Mobile Arena here tonight (tomorrow morning, Manila time).

Magsayo, 26, will engage Ceja, 28, in a 12-round encounter two bouts before Pacquiao enters the ring to challenge defending WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas. Both fighters are predicting a win by knockout so it’ll be fireworks from the start. “Brawler si Ceja, pasok ng pasok, sugod ng sugod, siguro kakainin niya lahat ng suntok ko,” said Magsayo. “Pangarap ko ma-knockout siya sa laban na ‘to, kung ganoon ang iniisip niya, ‘yon din ang iniisip ko.”

There is talk that WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell plans to move up to superfeatherweight and if it happens, the title will be up for grabs. Since the Magsayo-Ceja tussle is an eliminator, the winner automatically gets a chance at the crown either to challenge Russell or to battle the next available contender for the vacant throne. Magsayo said he’ll ask MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons to arrange a title shot after repulsing Ceja.

Magsayo and his wife Frances arrived in Los Angeles in July last year and don’t plan to return home until the world championship belt is strapped around his waist. “Hindi kami homesick,” said Magsayo. “Naka-dalawang laban na ako since dumating kami. Marami akong natutunan kina coach Freddie (Roach) at coach Marvin (Somodio). After each fight, pahinga for one month tapos training uli. Sabi ni Freddie, dapat patient ako at huwag magmadali. Darating at darating ang pagkakataon na ma-knockout ko ang kalaban. Dati sobrang agresibo at wild ako, ngayon focused ako sa gameplan. Hihintayin ko si Ceja pumasok tapos doon ko siya tatamaan.”

Magsayo’s wife Frances said Roach and Somodio have worked wonders in the gym. “Parang na-fine tune nila si Mark,” she said. “More accurate na siya, more consistent ang combinations. Big difference na si Mark from before. Nag-train siya for three months para kay Ceja. Six days a week ang takbo ni Mark to build stamina, three days sa flat at three days sa hills. Sparring niya was at 12 noon tapos 2 p.m., takbo siya. Kondisyon si Mark. Blessing itong binigay ng Panginoon kay Mark na lumaban sa undercard ni Senator Manny.”

Ceja hasn’t fought since holding unbeaten Brandon Figueroa to a split draw in a WBA superbantamweight title bout in Las Vegas in November 2019. Ceja was 4 1/2 pounds over the limit and the throne would’ve been declared vacant if he won. He turned pro in 2009 and raced to a 24-0 record before losing a majority decision to Jaime McDonnell for the vacant IBF bantamweight title in England in 2013. His record is 32-4-1, with 28 KOs. He has been decked twice by Hugo Ruiz and once by Guillermo Rigondeaux. Two of his four setbacks were by knockout and one came in the first round. Magsayo’s record is 22-0, with 15 KOs including seven in the opening stanza. If Russell relinquishes the WBC featherweight crown, the Magsayo- Ceja winner will likely face undefeated No. 1 contender and former WBC superbantamweight champion Rey Vargas, who has won seven fights against Filipinos, for the vacant throne.