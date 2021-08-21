Arroyo shows class in US juniors series

MANILA, Philippines — Rising junior golfer Monique Arroyo ruled the FCG National Tour Series last July 12 – two weeks before the historic Olympic gold feat of Hidilyn Diaz – at the Lomas Santa Fe in California.

The Grade 11 student at International School Manila, the granddaugh­ter of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and daughter of Rep. Mikey Arroyo, shot a 78 to beat Emma Rahn of the US.

Monique’s ef­fort also proved too much for Boys College Prep division champion Kai Myers, who just managed an 80.

Monique then joined the Los Angeles Junior Championships on July 17-18 and held her own against the best players of Los Angeles County in the event recognized by the United States Golf Association (USGA).

This time, she strongly finished with a 151 against eventual champion Rilee Crosby of USA (145) and Jillian Leh of Taiwan (148)