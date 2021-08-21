Arroyo shows class in US juniors series
MANILA, Philippines — Rising junior golfer Monique Arroyo ruled the FCG National Tour Series last July 12 – two weeks before the historic Olympic gold feat of Hidilyn Diaz – at the Lomas Santa Fe in California.
The Grade 11 student at International School Manila, the granddaughter of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and daughter of Rep. Mikey Arroyo, shot a 78 to beat Emma Rahn of the US.
Monique’s effort also proved too much for Boys College Prep division champion Kai Myers, who just managed an 80.
Monique then joined the Los Angeles Junior Championships on July 17-18 and held her own against the best players of Los Angeles County in the event recognized by the United States Golf Association (USGA).
This time, she strongly finished with a 151 against eventual champion Rilee Crosby of USA (145) and Jillian Leh of Taiwan (148)
