Sports
                        
Arroyo shows class in US juniors series
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
August 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Arroyo shows class in US juniors series
Monique Arroyo
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Rising junior golfer Monique Arroyo ruled the FCG National Tour Series last July 12 – two weeks before the historic Olympic gold feat of Hidilyn Diaz – at the Lomas Santa Fe in California.



The Grade 11 student at International School Manila, the granddaugh­ter of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and daughter of Rep. Mikey Arroyo, shot a 78 to beat Emma Rahn of the US.



Monique’s ef­fort also proved too much for Boys College Prep division champion Kai Myers, who just managed an 80.



Monique then joined the Los Angeles Junior Championships on July 17-18 and held her own against the best players of Los Angeles County in the event recognized by the United States Golf Association (USGA).



This time, she strongly finished with a 151 against eventual champion Rilee Crosby of USA (145) and Jillian Leh of Taiwan (148)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

