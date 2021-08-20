Ugas ready for '12 hard rounds' with Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao (L) and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas face off during a news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for his title at T-Mobile Arena on August 21 in Las Vegas.

MANILA, Philippines — Yordenis Ugas says he will be ready for however long it takes for him to beat Manny Pacquiao for the WBA (Super) welterweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Not wanting to promise a knockout or stoppage against the 42-year-old, the Cuban said he is preparing for a gutsy bout that will go to the judges scorecards.

"I have come to prepare for 12 hard rounds," Ugas said through his translator in a pre-fight press conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The 35-year-old will collide with a version of Pacquiao that sees himself fitter and more conditioned than he did when he faced Keith Thurman for the WBA belt back in 2019.

"I think for Thurman on my every day training, I did 25 rounds, 28 rounds a day, but this time I did 30 rounds, 32 rounds sometimes 31 rounds," revealed Pacquiao.

Still, talks of this being the fighting senator's last bout persists. For Ugas, regardless of whether it's Pacquiao's swan song or not, he's going to give the eight-division world champion one hell of a fight.

"If this is the final fight that the legend Manny Pacquiao has, [it will be] that he fought against a guy who brought his best and who is a world class fighter," said Ugas through the translator.

Ugas was the last-minute substitute for Pacquiao's erst-while opponent Errol Spence Jr. after the American suffered a torn retina that put him out of commission.

The Cuban fighter was supposed to see action in the undercard of Pacquiao-Spence before being bumped up to the main event.

Ugas will be reigning and defending champion come Saturday (Sunday in Manila) after Pacquiao was stripped by the WBA of the (Super) welterweight title due to "inactivity".