








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ugas ready for '12 hard rounds' with Pacquiao
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 11:12am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ugas ready for '12 hard rounds' with Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao (L) and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas face off during a news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for his title at T-Mobile Arena on August 21 in Las Vegas.
STEVE MARCUS  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Yordenis Ugas says he will be ready for however long it takes for him to beat Manny Pacquiao for the WBA (Super) welterweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Not wanting to promise a knockout or stoppage against the 42-year-old, the Cuban said he is preparing for a gutsy bout that will go to the judges scorecards.





"I have come to prepare for 12 hard rounds," Ugas said through his translator in a pre-fight press conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



The 35-year-old will collide with a version of Pacquiao that sees himself fitter and more conditioned than he did when he faced Keith Thurman for the WBA belt back in 2019.



"I think for Thurman on my every day training, I did 25 rounds, 28 rounds a day, but this time I did 30 rounds, 32 rounds sometimes 31 rounds," revealed Pacquiao.



Still, talks of this being the fighting senator's last bout persists. For Ugas, regardless of whether it's Pacquiao's swan song or not, he's going to give the eight-division world champion one hell of a fight.



"If this is the final fight that the legend Manny Pacquiao has, [it will be] that he fought against a guy who brought his best and who is a world class fighter," said Ugas through the translator.



Ugas was the last-minute substitute for Pacquiao's erst-while opponent Errol Spence Jr. after the American suffered a torn retina that put him out of commission.



The Cuban fighter was supposed to see action in the undercard of Pacquiao-Spence before being bumped up to the main event.



Ugas will be reigning and defending champion come Saturday (Sunday in Manila) after Pacquiao was stripped by the WBA of the (Super) welterweight title due to "inactivity".


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNVF: Tai Bundit 'benefitted' from visa in PVL before resignation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNVF: Tai Bundit 'benefitted' from visa in PVL before resignation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the statement's claims, the PNVF said it accepts Bundit's resignation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas: No one had the advantage in training                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas: No one had the advantage in training


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and WBA “super” welterweight champion Yordernis Ugas got the chance to size each other up for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pacquiao has lost KO punch&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pacquiao has lost KO punch’


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Cuban camp insisted Wednesday that Manny Pacquiao no longer has the power to knock people out inside the ring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buboy predicts knockout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Buboy predicts knockout


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
This fight won’t last the distance.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After brother Onyok, Roel Velasco also gets own Chooks-to-Go store
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After brother Onyok, Roel Velasco also gets own Chooks-to-Go store


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Velasco, a good 29 years after his medal feat in Barcelona, continues to serve the national team as one of the coaches of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 26 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Fitness buffs will be allowed limited freedom to exercise outdoors, with the NCR, and Laguna's de-escalation to Modified Enhanced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao ready to reclaim WBA crown against Ugas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao ready to reclaim WBA crown against Ugas


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino boxing icon faces WBA champion Yordenis Ugas at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena in a bout that was put together after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Casimero provoked the Japanese fighter in an unorthodox way, when he was interviewed inside the ring after he beat Rigondeaux...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic champion Korda shares lead, Saso in joint-4th in British Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic champion Korda shares lead, Saso in joint-4th in British Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Firing off three birdies and an eagle against one bogey in the 72-par course, Saso finished with a 68 to open her bid for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas insists he&rsquo;s not going down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas insists he’s not going down


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas said yesterday he’s prepared to go the 12-round distance with challenger...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with