'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 10:22am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out
WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Japan prepares for his title fight against Michael Dasmarinas of Philippines at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inoue retained his titles with a third-round knockout.
STEVE MARCUS  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Unified bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue has taken notice of John Riel Casimero's call out following his successful WBO bantamweight title defense against Guillermo Rigondeaux last weekend.



Inoue (21-0, 18 KOs), who has been penciled in to fight Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) twice already but had to be aborted because of issues, took to twitter to respond to a rather crude message from the Filipino.








"Please organize a match," Inoue wrote on Twitter.



Casimero provoked the Japanese fighter in an unorthodox way, when he was interviewed after he beat Rigondeaux via split decision.



Asked what his plans were, Casimero had a special message for Inoue.






"This is my plan. Three people," said Casimero as he held up three fingers.



"First, Rigondeaux finished. Second, Donaire. And next, Inoue," he said, with only his middle finger to show as he said the Japanese pug's name.



His post-fight antics seemed to irk Inoue, which led to his message on social media.



"Why should I be a good [boy]? Is everyone's image of Naoya Inoue a saint prince?," he prefaced his response to Casimero.



"Why do I have to keep silent because I was so enthusiastic that I was provoked radically and was pointed out in the live broadcast? There are people who say various things, but this is an individual remark with Casimero," he added.



Casimero has long been provoking the Japanese fighter, and it looks like this time he may have succeeded.



If indeed a fight does happen between the two champions, if it's even half as entertaining as the jabs taken on social media, it'll be one hell of a boxing match.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

