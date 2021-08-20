Olympic champion Korda shares lead, Saso in joint-4th in British Open

Philippines' Yuka Saso reacts after teeing off from the 14th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso is just one stroke behind leader Nelly Korda and two other golfers at the end of the first round in the Women's British Open held Thursday.

Firing off three birdies and an eagle against one bogey in the 72-par course, Saso finished with a 68 to open her bid for a second LPGA major title.

Olympic champion and World No. 1 Korda along with two other golfers, Sei Young Kim and Madelene Sagstrom, have the lead with a 5-under par in the first round.

After a bogey in the second hole, Saso quickly got back in the green with back-to-back birdies in Hole 5 and 6.

She hit par in the next five holes before sizzling with an eagle in Hole 12.

The 20-year-old then followed it up with another birdie in Hole 14.

The Fil-Japanese golfer shares joint-4th place with three other participants — Georgia Hall, Louise Duncan and Andrea Lee.

Hostilities continue Friday with an earlier tee time for Saso at 8:09 a.m. Scotland time (3:09 p.m., Manila time).