After brother Onyok, Roel Velasco also gets own Chooks-to-Go store

MANILA, Philippines — Chooks-to-Go is continuing to shower former Olympic medalists with overdue rewards, with 1992 Barcelona Olympics bronze medalist Roel Velasco getting his own branch of Chooks-to-Go.

It happened barely a week after his younger brother and Olympic silver medalist Onyok was given his own store, along with P100,000 bonus.

Velasco, a good 29 years after his medal feat in Barcelona, continues to serve the national team as one of the coaches of the boxing team.

Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascarinas gave him the store in exchange for being a "loyal soldier" to Philippine sports.

"What astonished me about Roel is that he is a loyal soldier to the country. Though it's been 29 years since his feat in Barcelona, his legacy continues to live on in our boxers today," said Mascarinas.

"For years, he and his brother Boy have been identifying, grooming, and developing our boxers. And with their help, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam were able to win silver in Tokyo while Eumir Marcial won bronze in a stacked middleweight division. Roel truly is a Manok ng Bayan." the sportsman added.

Velasco, for his part, lauded Mascarinas' effort to never forget contributions made by national athletes.

"Kahit na matagal na panahon na ang nakalilipas, ikaw lang ang nakaalala sa atletang Pilipino na nagbigay ng parangal sa Olympiada," Velasco said of Mascarinas.

Apart from the Velasco brothers, Chooks-to-Go also extended their help to 1988 Olympic bronze medalist Leopoldo Serantes.

Suffering from illness, Serantes was given an assist by the company with a P100,000 monthly stipend for the rest of his life.