New UP head coach Monteverde taking 'great expectations' in stride

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed UP Men's Basketball Team head coach Goldwin Monteverde is welcoming the pressure that comes with his new post.

Following an act like Bo Perasol that transformed the Fighting Maroons program from cellar dwellers to championship contenders, Monteverde knows what is expected of him.

Related Stories Fighting Maroons officially name Goldwin Monteverde as head coach

"Let me assure UP officials and the UP community that I accept this big responsibility mindful of the great expectations from the community," wrote Monteverde in his statement published on Wednesday.

"I commit to work even harder to achieve our common dreams," he added.

Monteverde will inherit a Fighting Maroons program that has newcomers like CJ Cansino, Malick Diouf, Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terence Fortea.

Holdovers like Ricci Rivero, JBoy Gob, and James Spencer also beef up a UP squad who has had back-to-back Final Four appearances in the UAAP.

With an arsenal like he has, Monteverde expects to take the team to the same if not higher heights as his predecessor.

"I hope to add my contribution to UP's tradition of honor and excellence," he said.

Prior to taking the role for the Fighting Maroons, Monteverde enjoyed much success in the UAAP juniors tournament where he has won back-to-back championships.