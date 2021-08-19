








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Pacquiao, Ugas come face-to-face
                        

                           
Abac Cordero - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pacquiao, Ugas come face-to-face
Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas side by side.
Abac Cordero
                        

                        
LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao was welcomed on stage during Tuesday’s grand arrival ceremony like he’s the rightful champion.



Yordenis Ugas of Cuba, the WBA (super) welterweight king, willingly stepped aside and made way for boxing’s most exciting figure.



It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two. They greeted each other with a smile and a tiny fist-bump.



But on Saturday evening at the T-Mobile Arena, they lock horns in a fight that’s not supposed to happen in the first place.



It’s Pacquiao’s first ring appearance in two years and his first during this dreaded pandemic.



Ugas stood in front of mediamen as a last-minute replacement for injured WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence.



“I’m so honored to be fighting a legend,” the 35-year-old Cuban with a ring record of 26-4 and 12 knockouts admitted.



“It means a lot for me to be able to fight Manny Pacquiao,” added Ugas, who came in a bright-red track suit and Air Jordan shoes.



He spoke about his eagerness to take on boxing’s only eight-division world champion, and give his best.



“I want to make sure that if I am the final guy that fought Manny Pacquiao, I want to make sure that I got the best out of him,” he said.



Pacquiao has hinted a few times that this may be or could be his last fight – for some reasons that are pretty obvious.



“I’m turning 43 this coming December,” he said.



One other reason that may keep Pacquiao, now a senator back home, from moving on as a boxer is one he would rather not mention himself.



The boxer who came from humble beginnings is being groomed as a presidential candidate in the May 2022 elections.



“This means a lot,” said Pacquiao.



Someone reminded the Filipino that at stake on Saturday is the WBA belt which he won by beating Keith Thurman in July 2019.



But due to his inactivity, Pacquiao was stripped of the title. It was handed to Ugas without the Cuban even asking.



“It’s not good for someone to take that belt without fighting,” said Pacquiao.



“Now, he needs to prove it,” he added.



The two fighters faced the cameras side-by-side, and shortly after, Ugas got off the stage and walked away.



Pacquiao was asked if in that brief meeting he was able to size up his younger and taller opponent.



“He’s okay. It’s nice to see him,” he said.



Ugas, the champion, arrived at the scene with his lovely fiancee and just a couple others.



Pacquiao, the challenger, marched in under the bright sun with around two dozen men in shirts bearing the boxer’s famous initials.



It was clear who the star of the show is.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas: No one had the advantage in training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas: No one had the advantage in training


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and WBA “super” welterweight champion Yordernis Ugas got the chance to size each other up for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist Int'l, 'OhMyV33nus' call for change amid 'Kelra' controversy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist Int'l, 'OhMyV33nus' call for change amid 'Kelra' controversy


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both Blacklist and Villaluna stressed that words are not simply words and called on the community to be better.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Terrafirma's Munzon out for planned PBA restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Terrafirma's Munzon out for planned PBA restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Munzon, who is norming 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, suffered the said injury on his left hand last July 30....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ailing Olympic medalist Serantes to receive P100K monthly stipend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ailing Olympic medalist Serantes to receive P100K monthly stipend


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 59-year-old Serantes is currently suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has been confined at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagaytay house and lots for Olympic medalists begin construction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagaytay house and lots for Olympic medalists begin construction


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Diaz, Petecio, Paalam and Marcial were shown the houses and lots in Tagaytay City as rewards for bringing home the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manny arranges safety protocols
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In this pandemic, Manny Pacquiao isn’t taking any chances of infection and has arranged daily tests conducted by the Grapevine Home Health Care Services for his entire team wherever he is until his return to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Yordenis’ artillery not a problem
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
From scouting reports, it appears that WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas’ main weapons are a stiff left jab and an overhand right. But neither Freddie Roach nor Buboy Fernandez is worried.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How the Philippine boxing team KO'd pressure in Tokyo Olympics                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How the Philippine boxing team KO'd pressure in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hear from the team's sports psychologist Marcus Manalo on how "mindfulness" to led the team to a three-medal haul in Tok...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso targets second major LPGA title in British Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso targets second major LPGA title in British Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Saso is fresh off of a joint-15th finish in the recently concluded Women's Scottish Open where USA's Ryann O'Toole ruled the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paralympics chief hopes private sector extends support to Para athletes too
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paralympics chief hopes private sector extends support to Para athletes too


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hoping to enjoy the same kind of success in the Paralympics in Japan where six Filipino para athletes are set to compete,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with