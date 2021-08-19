Pacquiao, Ugas come face-to-face

LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao was welcomed on stage during Tuesday’s grand arrival ceremony like he’s the rightful champion.

Yordenis Ugas of Cuba, the WBA (super) welterweight king, willingly stepped aside and made way for boxing’s most exciting figure.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two. They greeted each other with a smile and a tiny fist-bump.

But on Saturday evening at the T-Mobile Arena, they lock horns in a fight that’s not supposed to happen in the first place.

It’s Pacquiao’s first ring appearance in two years and his first during this dreaded pandemic.

Ugas stood in front of mediamen as a last-minute replacement for injured WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence.

“I’m so honored to be fighting a legend,” the 35-year-old Cuban with a ring record of 26-4 and 12 knockouts admitted.

“It means a lot for me to be able to fight Manny Pacquiao,” added Ugas, who came in a bright-red track suit and Air Jordan shoes.

He spoke about his eagerness to take on boxing’s only eight-division world champion, and give his best.

“I want to make sure that if I am the final guy that fought Manny Pacquiao, I want to make sure that I got the best out of him,” he said.

Pacquiao has hinted a few times that this may be or could be his last fight – for some reasons that are pretty obvious.

“I’m turning 43 this coming December,” he said.

One other reason that may keep Pacquiao, now a senator back home, from moving on as a boxer is one he would rather not mention himself.

The boxer who came from humble beginnings is being groomed as a presidential candidate in the May 2022 elections.

“This means a lot,” said Pacquiao.

Someone reminded the Filipino that at stake on Saturday is the WBA belt which he won by beating Keith Thurman in July 2019.

But due to his inactivity, Pacquiao was stripped of the title. It was handed to Ugas without the Cuban even asking.

“It’s not good for someone to take that belt without fighting,” said Pacquiao.

“Now, he needs to prove it,” he added.

The two fighters faced the cameras side-by-side, and shortly after, Ugas got off the stage and walked away.

Pacquiao was asked if in that brief meeting he was able to size up his younger and taller opponent.

“He’s okay. It’s nice to see him,” he said.

Ugas, the champion, arrived at the scene with his lovely fiancee and just a couple others.

Pacquiao, the challenger, marched in under the bright sun with around two dozen men in shirts bearing the boxer’s famous initials.

It was clear who the star of the show is.