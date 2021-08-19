Alapag, Kings reign

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino legend Jimmy Alapag achieved another career milestone as he helped the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach win the NBA Summer League title yesterday in Las Vegas.

The Kings scored a 100-67 rout over the Boston Celtics to complete a perfect 5-0 run in the NBA pre-season hostilities.

MVP Louis King fired 21 points and had five steals while No. 9 rookie pick Davion Mitchell added nine markers and seven assists in the clincher.