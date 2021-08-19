Saso launches AIG bid

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso kicks off her quest for a second major championship today in the $4.5-million AIG Women’s Open at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open holder, hopes to be better at playing links golf after her experience in the preceding Women’s Scottish Open.

She warmed up for the Aug. 19-22 major by placing 15th in the Scottish meet, where she had a strong opening and closing round.