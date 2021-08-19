








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso launches AIG bid
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso launches AIG bid
Yuka Saso
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso kicks off her quest for a second major championship today in the $4.5-million AIG Women’s Open at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.



Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open holder, hopes to be better at playing links golf after her experience in the preceding Women’s Scottish Open.



She warmed up for the Aug. 19-22 major by placing 15th in the Scottish meet, where she had a strong opening and closing round.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas: No one had the advantage in training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas: No one had the advantage in training


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and WBA “super” welterweight champion Yordernis Ugas got the chance to size each other up for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist Int'l, 'OhMyV33nus' call for change amid 'Kelra' controversy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist Int'l, 'OhMyV33nus' call for change amid 'Kelra' controversy


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both Blacklist and Villaluna stressed that words are not simply words and called on the community to be better.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Terrafirma's Munzon out for planned PBA restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Terrafirma's Munzon out for planned PBA restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Munzon, who is norming 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, suffered the said injury on his left hand last July 30....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ailing Olympic medalist Serantes to receive P100K monthly stipend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ailing Olympic medalist Serantes to receive P100K monthly stipend


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 59-year-old Serantes is currently suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has been confined at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagaytay house and lots for Olympic medalists begin construction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagaytay house and lots for Olympic medalists begin construction


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Diaz, Petecio, Paalam and Marcial were shown the houses and lots in Tagaytay City as rewards for bringing home the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Medalists reap fruits of hard labor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medalists reap fruits of hard labor


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial have started to reap the fruits of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao, Ugas come face-to-face
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao, Ugas come face-to-face


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao was welcomed on stage during Tuesday’s grand arrival ceremony like he’s the rightful champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag, Kings reign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag, Kings reign


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino legend Jimmy Alapag achieved another career milestone as he helped the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach win...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Munzon to miss PBA restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Munzon to miss PBA restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Terrafirma would be without top rookie Joshua Munzon should the Philippine Basketball Association get the nod for play transfer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manny arranges safety protocols
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In this pandemic, Manny Pacquiao isn’t taking any chances of infection and has arranged daily tests conducted by the Grapevine Home Health Care Services for his entire team wherever he is until his return to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with