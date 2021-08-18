Terrafirma's Munzon out for planned PBA restart

MANILA, Philippines — Top rookie Joshua Munzon will not be available just yet when Terrafirma hunts for its breakthrough win in the possible resumption of the PBA 46th Philippine Cup in Pampanga pending the local government unit’s go-signal.

Dyip mentor Johnedel Cardel said that his prized ward is still recovering from a dislocated finger injury, making him out for their Central Luzon province trip should the PBA’s plan to resume play this month push through.

Munzon, who is norming 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, suffered the said injury on his left hand last July 30. He has been ruled out for six weeks.

Sans Munzon for now, the mission remains the same for the Dyip as they aim to turn tables around in Pampanga for a playoff push midway through the elimination round after a flat 0-4 start.

“We will just keep pushing. We want to win and we will try for that first win first, then we will go from there,” Cardel told The STAR.

The PBA at press time is still waiting for clearance from Pampanga to hold games there while Metro Manila, its original venue, is under enhanced community quarantine.

Under the PBA’s restart plan, teams would follow a semi-bubble set-up only within the province, which is under modified general community quarantine.

Pampanga last year hosted the PBA for more than two months under a full-bubble set-up, particularly at the Quest Hotel and AUF Sports and Cultural Center in Clark.