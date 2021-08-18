








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Tagaytay house and lots for Olympic medalists begin construction
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 3:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tagaytay house and lots for Olympic medalists begin construction
Composite photo shows Filipino athletes who won medals in the Tokyo Olympics: (L-R) Nesty Petecio, Hidilyn Diaz, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial
AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial have started to reap the products of their hard labor.



Diaz, Petecio, Paalam and Marcial were shown the houses and lots in Tagaytay City as rewards for bringing home the country’s first Olympic gold medal during the Tokyo Games apart from a couple of silver and a bronze.



No less than Tagaytay Mayor Agnes Tolentino, congressman and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino and Sen. Francis Tolentino attended the groundbreaking event of the single-detached, two-bedroom with attic unit worth P5 million in Barangay San Jose that Petecio, Paalam and Marcial would get.



Construction had begun Tuesday and will be finished by December.



The one for Diaz, who received a lifetime membership at Tagaytay Highlands the day before, in contrast, has already been constructed and fully furnished.



The houses and lots were just a few of the multitudes of blessings the four will receive, of course.



“Thankful ako sa nagbigay ng unexpected blessings,” said Diaz, who will fly back to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next month to continue her training, after their thanksgiving mass at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.



“As an athlete, gusto namin manalo dahil ang goal namin talaga para sa Pilipinas, we didn’t expect anything.” 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

