Sports
                        
UST student lands US scholarship to play League of Legends
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 1:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
UST student lands US scholarship to play League of Legends
UST Teletigers' Michael James "Maykel" Gonezales will receive a scholarship to play League of Legends in the US
Twitter / Harrisburg University
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A varsity scholarship for esports? It's most certainly a thing as University of Santo Tomas' Teletigers Michael James “Maykel” Gonzales has come to experience it.



The Harrisburg University of Science & Technology in Pennsylvania, United States has announced that the former Thomasian will be part of their Varsity Esports program for League of Legends (LoL). 






Each year, Harrisburg University grants 22 esports players a full-tuition scholarship and a housing stipend. It is one of only a few universities that offer an Esports Management, Production and Performance bachelor’s degree program.



Gonzales is a familiar name for followers of the campus esports scene. 



He has been part of the Teletigers for the past three years and has competed in many of AcadArena's tournaments. 



He was named AcadArena National Campus Open (LoL) Tournament MVP in 2020 and had led the team to the quarterfinals of the 2020 International Esports Festival League of Legends but were eliminated by eventual champions Chunnam Techno University of South Korea.



In the Philippines, there is also a scholarship for esports. 



Last February, AcadArena, the country's premier campus esports program, awarded their first batch of Esports Merit Scholars. 



The organization continues to promote Campus Gaming and Esports Education in the country within the collegiate level.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

