Sports
                        
Marcial still committed to national team, but eyes pro fight soon
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 12:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Marcial still committed to national team, but eyes pro fight soon
Philippines' Eumir Marcial reacts as he fights Algeria's Younes Nemouchi during their men's middle (69-75kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO  /  POOL  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Eumir Marcial is looking to divide his attention between professional boxing and his commitments to the national team.



This was what he revealed as his plans for the near future in an episode of The Game.



Fresh from his bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Marcial hopes to continue representing Team Philippines, but is also looking to move forward in his professional career.



"Sa ngayon, inisip ko makapaglaban ako sa pro bago matapos itong taon," Marcial revealed.



"And then still, pangarap ko parin makalaro sa SEA Games, Asian Games, at sa susunod na Olympics," he added.



Marcial has one professional fight under his belt under Sen. Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions.



He made his pro debut in December of last year when he beat Andrew Whitfield via unanimous decision.



Regrets after missing gold



Marcial revealed that one of the reasons he still wanted to pursue national team commitments, including the Paris 2024 Olympics was because he had some "regrets" during his bronze medal run in Tokyo.



Suffering a loss in the semifinals against Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzniak, Marcial looks at the bout as one he could've won.



"May regrets po ako sa sarili ko na alam ko may pagkukulang ako [sa Tokyo]," said Marcial.



"Binabalik-balikan ko yung laban ko na sayang, kayang kaya sana natin na mag-gold," he added.



Even Pacquiao had thought Marcial could've gone all the way to win the gold, being a heavy favorite to win the middleweight division in the quadrennial games.



READ: Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao



Marcial is letting bygones be bygones though, as he remains at peace with his effort — knowing that he gave his all.



The Zamboanga native is thus taking the setback, then as added motivation to continue on his national team journey.



"Alam ko sa sarili ko nabigay ko yung lahat, yung best ko, kumbaga siguro may plan si God, para mamotivate at lalo akong magsikap," he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

