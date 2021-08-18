








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Blacklist Int'l, 'OhMyV33nus' call for change amid 'Kelra' controversy
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 12:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Blacklist Int'l, 'OhMyV33nus' call for change amid 'Kelra' controversy
Blacklist International and its player Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna (L) have spoken out on the controversy surrounding Smart Omega's Duane "Kelra" Pillas
OHMYV33NUS  /  SMART OMEGA ESPORTS
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International, and player Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna both took to their respective Facebook pages to release statements amid the controversy surrounding Smart Omega Esports player Duane "Kelra" Pillas.



Both Blacklist and Villaluna stressed that words matter and called on the community to be better.











"Words are not just words—they matter. Words affect people regardless of gender preference or sexual orientation. We recognize that for us to move forward as an industry, we have to unlearn some deep-rooted behaviors and habits in the gaming culture that foster an unsafe environment for anyone," said Blacklist International.



"We should always give respect to others, lalo na kung gusto nyo rin na respetuhin kayo. Hindi man iyon ibigay sa iyo, ang mahalaga ay naibigay mo yon sa kanila. Always choose to #V33BETTER and #V33WISER." said Villaluna on his Facebook page.



Pillas was recorded saying sexual and homophobic remarks against Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, and Thai professional player Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella during a stream.



He has since been suspended for two weeks and given a fine by the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) for his actions. His organization Smart Omega was also given a warning.



The team has released a statement that they will be conducting an internal investigation on the matter.



Though MPL PH has served a penalty on Kelra, many question the "light" sanctions on the player. The official statement post of the league has over 18,000 comments with most asking for Kelra's suspension for the coming season. 



Pro-gamer and streamer Em "Kaisaya" Dangla also took to Facebook to express her disappointment at the lack of action on the issue.






Dangla posted last year her own experience of fighting sexual harassment within the esports industry. Many organizations came to her support and called for better conduct within the esports scene.



Though the MPL PH might have already penalized Kelra and required its players to attend a Gender Sensitivity and Sexual Harassment Awareness Training Seminar, this issue seems far from over as gaming talent agency Tier One Entertainment is rallying behind their players.



"We stand with the call on how we can #BeBetter in our esports community. To secure the well-being of our esports athletes, we are working with our esports team Blacklist International on the next steps our pro players want to take regarding this issue," said the organization on their Facebook page.



Thailand epsorts organization IDONOTSLEEP ESPORTS, where Ramella belongs to, has also said they are investigating the issue and that game developer Moonton has been informed. 



The organization has also said they will not be participating in any future Philippine events until further notice.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

