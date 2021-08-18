








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Joshua Pacio set for trilogy fight vs Yosuke Saruta in title defense
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 10:01am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Joshua Pacio set for trilogy fight vs Yosuke Saruta in title defense
MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Pacio is set to defend his ONE Strawweight World title in a trilogy fight against rival Yosuke Saruta.



Announced by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong on Tuesday, Pacio will be returning to the Circle in ONE: Revolution on September 24 — his first taste of action since the COVID-19 pandemic began.






Pacio is the only reigning Filipino world champion in the Singapore promotion with former titlists Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio, Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon and Brandon Vera all giving up their belts.



Pacio and Saruta will lock horns with a 1-1 deadlock in head-to-head matches prior to ONE: Revolution.



Both fights saw the strawweight strap change hands — with Saruta taking the belt from Pacio in January 2019 in their first meeting only for Pacio to take it back three months later in April.



Since then, Pacio has successfully defended the title twice against Rene Catalan and Alex Silva.



The 25-year-old will then look to make three successful title defenses in a row and break the tie between him and Saruta.



The bout will be a co-main event in ONE: Revolution where three world titles will be at stake.



Christian Lee will be defending his Lightweight World Championship belt against Korea's Ok Rae Yoon in the main event.



Joining Pacio and Saruta as co-main event is Thailand's Capitan going up against Mehdi Zatout to defend his bantamweight kickboxing world title.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

