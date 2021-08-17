








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Hidilyn Diaz returning to Malaysia for World Championships training
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz competes in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Hidilyn Diaz returning to Malaysia for World Championships training

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 6:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from delivering the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games, Hidilyn Diaz has decided to return to training in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next month in preparation for the World Championships in Peru in November.



Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said Diaz has committed to join not just the Peru event but also the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games tentatively set in the second quarter of next year and the Hangzhou Asian Games in November next year.



“She’s going back to Malaysia on September 20 to train for the World Championships,” said Puentevella during Tuesday's online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. “She has also committed to join the SEA Games scheduled possibly in April or May and the Asian Games in November next year.



“And then she will decide from there if she still has the strength to go for a slot in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he added.



Puentevella said he is confident the country can win another medal in Paris especially with Diaz eventually deciding to go at it one final time.



He mentioned reigning Asian champion and former world junior titlist Vanessa Sarno, Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando, Kristel Macrohon and John Fabriga as the four who would most likely make it to Paris.



“I can foresee magme-medal tayo sa Paris Olympics,” said Puentevella. “Malaki impact ang gold ni Hidi (Diaz) for weightlifting at mga atletang nanaginip makapasok sa Olympics. Sa amin sa weightlifting, three years time, we have a chance,”



Puentevalla, who is in Las Vegas in the United States, said he would fly to Dubai to attend the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) meeting set Aug. 29-30 to discuss how it would address doping and corruption issues.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had warned the IWF it would be expelled from Paris on allegations of doping, infighting and corruption.



“We have no choice but to follow or else,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      WEIGHTLIFTING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag thankful to have 'active role' in Kings' Summer League stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag thankful to have 'active role' in Kings' Summer League stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jimmy Alapag is making himself known as an effective member of the coaching staff through his stint with the Sacramento Kings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach predicts KO for Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach predicts KO for Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s no doubt in Freddie Roach’s mind that Sen. Manny Pacquiao will knock out WBA welterweight “super”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart Omega's Kelra suspended for homophobic, sexual remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart Omega's Kelra suspended for homophobic, sexual remarks


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following an investigation by the league, Kelra was found to have violated two rules: Rule 12.3.3 Sexual Harassment and Rule...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: All player exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XXXVI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: All player exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XXXVI


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
From its wide array of athletes, the Air Jordan XXXVI gets the personal flavor of some of the brand's elite performers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Organizers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Organizers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The decision for the Paralympics, which open on August 24, had been widely expected and follows similar rules in place for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ailing Olympic medalist Serantes to receive P100K monthly stipend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ailing Olympic medalist Serantes to receive P100K monthly stipend


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The 59-year-old Serantes is currently suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has been confined at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Paralympic Committee names flagbearers for Tokyo Paralympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Paralympic Committee names flagbearers for Tokyo Paralympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Tokyo Paralympics chef-de-mission Francis Diaz said the team is inspired to perform well after the country came...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign chessers relish Wesley So Cup experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign chessers relish Wesley So Cup experience


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-six foreign players suited up for the Wesley So Cup with three of them making the list of the top 25 performers of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao returns to Las Vegas for 'blessing' of a fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao returns to Las Vegas for 'blessing' of a fight


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao returned to the city where he had most of his biggest fights Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), primed for another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Athletes are people first': Sports psychologist reminds fans, officials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Athletes are people first': Sports psychologist reminds fans, officials


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marcus Manalo, sports psychologist for the Philippine boxing team wants to give reminders to those outside of the athletes'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with