Hidilyn Diaz returning to Malaysia for World Championships training

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from delivering the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games, Hidilyn Diaz has decided to return to training in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next month in preparation for the World Championships in Peru in November.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said Diaz has committed to join not just the Peru event but also the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games tentatively set in the second quarter of next year and the Hangzhou Asian Games in November next year.

“She’s going back to Malaysia on September 20 to train for the World Championships,” said Puentevella during Tuesday's online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. “She has also committed to join the SEA Games scheduled possibly in April or May and the Asian Games in November next year.

“And then she will decide from there if she still has the strength to go for a slot in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he added.

Puentevella said he is confident the country can win another medal in Paris especially with Diaz eventually deciding to go at it one final time.

He mentioned reigning Asian champion and former world junior titlist Vanessa Sarno, Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando, Kristel Macrohon and John Fabriga as the four who would most likely make it to Paris.

“I can foresee magme-medal tayo sa Paris Olympics,” said Puentevella. “Malaki impact ang gold ni Hidi (Diaz) for weightlifting at mga atletang nanaginip makapasok sa Olympics. Sa amin sa weightlifting, three years time, we have a chance,”

Puentevalla, who is in Las Vegas in the United States, said he would fly to Dubai to attend the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) meeting set Aug. 29-30 to discuss how it would address doping and corruption issues.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had warned the IWF it would be expelled from Paris on allegations of doping, infighting and corruption.

“We have no choice but to follow or else,” he said.