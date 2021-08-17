








































































 




   







   















Foreign chessers relish Wesley So Cup experience

                     

                        

                           
Foreign chessers relish Wesley So Cup experience

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 5:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Phillippines — “The experience was very exciting,” enthused Armenian Grandmaster Hovhannes Gabuzyan who was a part of the Wesley So Cup champion team, Iloilo Kisela Knights. 



Twenty-six foreign players suited up for the Wesley So Cup with three of them making the list of the top 25 performers of the second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines. 



The three are Isabela’s wondrous Vietnamese import WGM Mai Hung Nguyen (46-6-7), Antipolo’s Indonesian IM Ronny Gunawan (40-14-14), and San Juan’s Spanish GM, Viktor Moskalenko (43-8-11).



“The addition of foreign chess players greatly added to the flavor and excitement of the recently-concluded Wesley So Cup,” noted PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria during the press conference to celebrate the Iloilo Kisela Knights’ title run. “Their participation raised the level of awareness for our league as well as the level of competition among Filipinos.”



Added Moskalenko, “I really love all sorts of team games so I easily agreed to take part. I was lucky to be in such a friendly and well-functioning team. As a result, I got great pleasure from the process.”



On his part, Gabuzyan felt he performed best during the play-offs: “I think I performed best during the last matches for the final places. Maybe that is because the price of a mistake is too high.”



Moskalenko admitted that the online chess was an adjustment as he was used to face-to-face competition. “I lacked the experience playing online at the beginning. Personally, I am satisfied with my performance.”



Both imports said they wouldn’t mind coming back to do it again. 



“I would love to play again since I enjoyed this team competition,” succinctly put Gabuzyan.



The Spanish GM on the other hand reiterated his interest but it all depends on his schedule. 



“I would love to repeat it depends on my work. From my point of view, I think the tournament is too long. Perhaps a slight change in the formula will make the championship more dynamic.” 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

