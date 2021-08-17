








































































 




   







   















'Athletes are people first': Sports psychologist reminds fans, officials
Composite photo shows Filipino athletes who won medals in the Tokyo Olympics: (L-R) Nesty Petecio, Hidilyn Diaz, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial
'Athletes are people first': Sports psychologist reminds fans, officials

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 1:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine sporting community is still on a high following the country's best performance in Olympics history during the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Going home with the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal, and the biggest medal haul in the history of our participation in the Games, it's easy to get lost in the celebrations and expect the same if not more from our athletes — especially those who went home with hardware.



But Marcus Manalo, sports psychologist for the Philippine boxing team wants to give reminders to those outside of the athletes' circles — like fans and even sports officials — not to get carried away and bring unnecessary pressure and unpleasant emotions to our national athletes.



Speaking to Philstar.com, Manalo warned supporters to avoid looking at athletes as simply "medal generating machines".



"Ang nangyayari kasi with the athletes, lalo na those na high level, kaya rin minsan yung iba are going through some mental health issues is because people are not looking at them as people," said Manalo.



"Para bang ang tingin sa kanila ay more of medal-generating machines, and we have to be very careful about that," he added.



Instead, Manalo says, we must look at those national athletes as people first and athletes only second, and thus recognize that apart from competing in their sport, they also have personal issues and needs that should be prioritized.



"We look at them as people first, these [athletes] are people who play sports. I think importante yun," said Manalo.



"'Pag ganun yung approach mo, you understand that these athletes have basic psychological needs," he continued.



The mental wellness of athletes was a big talking point during the Tokyo Olympics, with US gymnast darling Simone Biles having a raw and honest conversation with the world on her mental wellbeing.



Taking care of her mental health came at the cost of what others would see as a waste of an opportunity to win more medals. But as a person first, Biles was able to prioritize what she needed to do for her own sake — putting her role as an athlete in the back burner.



The same stays true for our Filipino athletes, Manalo says, with psychological needs remaining at the forefront which will in turn result in better performances for the athlete in the end.



"Ano ba yung mga basic psychological needs na yun? Autonomy, competence, [and] relatedness," said Manalo.



"Importante tong mga bagay na to. Kapag nasasatisfy yan, mas nagiging motivated sila," he added.



So while it is tempting to just see our national athletes like Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial as elite performers who do nothing but win, we must never forget that they too are also like us.



"Ganun sana natin tignan yung mga athletes... These are not superhumans. Yes, parang superhumans yung dating when they perform. But these are people who play sports," said Manalo.



"Sana hindi mawala yung understanding na yun and ma-support natin yung mga psychological needs nila," he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

