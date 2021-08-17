BREN dominates; Galaxy Racer, Oasis Gaming exit in Valorant SEA tiff

MANILA, Philippines — BREN Esports flashed dominance and did not drop a single match in the group stages of the final stage of the Valorant Challengers Southeast Asia Playoffs to have one last chance to take the SEA Valorant crown.

With a 3-0 record, the Philippine squad is going through to the playoffs beginning August 19.

Other Filipino bets, however, did not fair the same. Both Galaxy Racer and Oasis Gaming fell short of securing a playoff slot, logging one loss and two draws each after the group stages.

Both teams placed last in their respective groups, leaving BREN as the sole Philippine bet.

The pressure is high for the BREN Esports, as they have already missed out on the crown twice before in Stages 1 and 2.

The top two teams of the SEA Playoffs will head to Masters Berlin for a chance of an assured slot in the 2021 Valorant Champions where all previous Masters winners, as well as the top-performing teams throughout the world during the Tour, will be competing.

The playoffs will take place from Thursday to August 22, following an Upper and Lower Bracket format.

All matches will be a best-of-three series.