








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
BREN dominates; Galaxy Racer, Oasis Gaming exit in Valorant SEA tiff
Bren Esports squad in the Valorant Challengers SEA Playoffs
PPGL / FACEBOOK 

                     

                        

                           
BREN dominates; Galaxy Racer, Oasis Gaming exit in Valorant SEA tiff

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 12:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — BREN Esports flashed dominance and did not drop a single match in the group stages of the final stage of the Valorant Challengers Southeast Asia Playoffs to have one last chance to take the SEA Valorant crown.



With a 3-0 record, the Philippine squad is going through to the playoffs beginning August 19.



Other Filipino bets, however, did not fair the same. Both Galaxy Racer and Oasis Gaming fell short of securing a playoff slot, logging one loss and two draws each after the group stages. 



Both teams placed last in their respective groups, leaving BREN as the sole Philippine bet.



The pressure is high for the BREN Esports, as they have already missed out on the crown twice before in Stages 1 and 2.



The top two teams of the SEA Playoffs will head to Masters Berlin for a chance of an assured slot in the 2021 Valorant Champions where all previous Masters winners, as well as the top-performing teams throughout the world during the Tour, will be competing.



The playoffs will take place from Thursday to August 22, following an Upper and Lower Bracket format. 



All matches will be a best-of-three series.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao ready to rumble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao ready to rumble


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
From inside the master bedroom of his $2 million home here, Manny Pacquiao expressed his readiness to face a Cuban opponent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach predicts KO for Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach predicts KO for Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s no doubt in Freddie Roach’s mind that Sen. Manny Pacquiao will knock out WBA welterweight “super”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart Omega's Kelra suspended for homophobic, sexual remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart Omega's Kelra suspended for homophobic, sexual remarks


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following an investigation by the league, Kelra was found to have violated two rules: Rule 12.3.3 Sexual Harassment and Rule...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag thankful to have 'active role' in Kings' Summer League stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag thankful to have 'active role' in Kings' Summer League stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jimmy Alapag is making himself known as an effective member of the coaching staff through his stint with the Sacramento Kings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
They will be going up against the Boston Celtics who are atop the tournament after a 4-0 start.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao returns to Las Vegas for 'blessing' of a fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao returns to Las Vegas for 'blessing' of a fight


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao returned to the city where he had most of his biggest fights Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), primed for another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Athletes are people first': Sports psychologist reminds fans, officials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Athletes are people first': Sports psychologist reminds fans, officials


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Marcus Manalo, sports psychologist for the Philippine boxing team wants to give reminders to those outside of the athletes'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: All player exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XXXVI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: All player exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XXXVI


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
From its wide array of athletes, the Air Jordan XXXVI gets the personal flavor of some of the brand's elite performers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Organizers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Organizers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The decision for the Paralympics, which open on August 24, had been widely expected and follows similar rules in place for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao breaks Los Angeles camp, enters fight week with uncertain future
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao breaks Los Angeles camp, enters fight week with uncertain future


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao tapered off his six-week Los Angeles training that had been momentarily disrupted by a last-minute opponent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with