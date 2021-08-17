LIST: All player exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XXXVI

MANILA, Philippines — The latest game shoe of the Jordan Brand has dropped — the Air Jordan XXXVI.

Apart from its game-changing innovation of being one of the lightest basketball shoes from the brand ever, the latest edition of Michael Jordan's signature line also features a wide array of colorways.

Included in the colorways to be made available to consumers are five Player Exclusives (PEs) dubbed "Global Game" — two of which will be made available to Filipino sneakerheads.

From its wide array of athletes, the Air Jordan XXXVI gets the personal flavor of some of the brand's elite performers.

1. Luka Doncic

Nike Luka Doncic's Player Exclusive of the Air Jordan XXXVI

Perhaps one of the biggest names on the list of the Air Jordan XXXVI PEs is the one by Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic.

Doncic's PE is dominantly blue, expectedly paying homage to his team the Dallas Mavericks.

The 22-year-old's own logo is also seen on the lace cover of the shoe — a trend seen on all of the PEs for the XXXVI.

This colorway is set to be available in the Asia Pacific and Latin America (APLA) region, as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) beginning September 4.

2. Rui Hachimura

Nike Rui Hachimura's Air Jordan XXXVI PE

The current face of the Asia Pacific region in the NBA, Rui Hachimura's is the second PE to be made available for Filipino fans.

Giving a nod to his Japanese roots, Hachimura's colorway feaures red and black hues.

Hachimura's own logo also makes an appearance on the lace cover.

The Washington Wizards star's PE is set to drop on August 22 in APLA only.

3. Guo Ailun

Nike Guo Ailun, the first Chinese Jordan brand athlete, also gets his own Air Jordan XXXVI PE

China's first-ever Jordan brand athlete, Chinese Basetball Association's Guo Ailun also gets his own PE.

Made exclusively for Greater China, the national team player's PE is one of the first to drop on Tuesday, August 17.

Ailun's PE features Chinese flag colors red and yellow.

4. Jayson Tatum

Nike Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics' Air Jordan XXXVI PE

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is one of the Jordan brand's biggest names in their roster.

So it's only logical that Tatum gets his own PE of the brand's latest release.

To be made available in North America only beginning August 21, Tatum's colorway is predominantly white with blue accents on the tongue, the ribbon, and the lace cover.

Tatum was one of the first athletes to debut the Air Jordan XXXVI.

5. Kia Nurse

Nike WNBA's Kia Nurse gets a Air Jordan XXXVI PE

Committed to empowering women, the brand has also given one of its WNBA ambassadors their own colorway, Kia Nurse.

Nurse, a Canadian player who suits up for the Phoenix Mercury, has her own logo as well on the lace cover.

Her PE, like Tatum's, is predominantly white, accented by red.

Nurse's PE is available in EMEA and her home country of Canada starting August 17.

The two PEs available in the Philippines join the three colorways to be made available globally.

The Air Jordan XXXVI "Glory" dropped during the global launch on Monday, August 16.

Nike The Air Jordan XXXVI "Glory"

The "First Light" and "Psychic Energy" colorways will be launched globally as well on September 2 and September 16, respectively.