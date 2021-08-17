








































































 




   







   















Smart Omega's Kelra suspended for homophobic, sexual remarks
Smart Omega's Duane “Kelra” Pillas

                     

                        

                           
Smart Omega's Kelra suspended for homophobic, sexual remarks

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 10:10am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) has issued a two-week suspension penalty on Smart Omega's Duane “Kelra” Pillas after making lewd remarks against other players.



Following an investigation by the league, Kelra was found to have violated two rules: Rule 12.3.3 Sexual Harassment and Rule 12.3.4 Discrimination and Denigration.



The MSC 2021 MVP was heard making homophobic comments against Blacklist International Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario, as well as sexual remarks about Thai professional player Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella.



The video initially posted on TikTok was taken from a livestream hosted by Indonesian player Albert “Alberttt” Iskandar. The video was then deleted but resurfaced on Twitter with many MPL PH fans criticizing the actions of Kelra.



Kelra had issued an apology on his Facebook page the same night, saying that he personally messaged both OhMyV33nus and Wise to ask forgiveness.






In an official statement posted by MPL PH on their social media channels, the operating committee issued three penalties to the 17-year-old. First, a two-week suspension or 14 days starting from the first day of Season 8 (which still has no confirmed the start date since its postponement due to ECQ). Second, issuance of a serious warning on both Kelra and Omega Esports. Lastly an undisclosed fine on Kelra.



Besides the sanctions on Kelra and the warning on Omega Esports, the MPL PH Operating Committee will now require all professional players to attend a "Gender Sensitivity and Sexual Harassment Awareness Training Seminar".



Thai professional player Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella took to Facebook to express her views on the sanction.






Prior to MPL PH's announcement, Ramella has shared that her team, Thai's IDONOTSLEEP ESPORTS, is also looking into the matter and that game developer Moonton was already aware of the incident.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

