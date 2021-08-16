








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Mexicoâ€™s first world golf champion pays tribute to late father
Abraham Ancer
Getty Images

                     

                        

                           
Mexico’s first world golf champion pays tribute to late father

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Abraham Ancer (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 1:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Man, it's going to take a while for this win to sink in. 



I was trying to let it all sink in at the ceremony on the 18th green and it was really surreal, as this is something I've been working for since I was a kid. 



Definitely a dream come true to win on the PGA TOUR, and to do it on a big stage like the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational was really, really cool.



It was a crazy final round and I thought I was going to need a really low one to have a chance but it just worked out that it was like pretty much survival mode on the back nine. 



I got lucky maybe, but there were misses in past tournaments that I thought I had done enough to win and I didn't get the win. This time, it worked out my way and I'm really thankful. The second shot and that final putt on 18 during the playoff were just exactly what I pictured in my mind and they came out perfect.



I had some close calls this year and in previous seasons. I didn't want to think of like, oh my God, I'm so due, and I didn't want to put extra pressure on myself. 



So I just stayed patient and I didn't change anything. 



I just try to get better at how I play golf and keep my head cool. There are obviously some rough weeks that can throw you off and maybe you start looking at things that you shouldn't, but I learned in the first year when I was out here and I played terrible golf and I'm pretty thankful now that I learned all those lessons right away.



As a kid, I knew I wanted to be a professional golfer. 



It always seemed so far away that you keep working at it and kind of see what happens, but it was always inside of me. I had that little thing telling me I could do it, and there was a lot of times in my career or growing up that I was like, man, this is pretty tough, I don't know if I'll ever come close to the PGA TOUR.



However, I got a little bit better every year and a lot of things aligned for me to be where I am now, like where I went to college from high school, to going to Odessa Junior College and playing really good golf, then moving on to the University of Oklahoma. 



I feel like I played good golf at the right time in those situations. 



This is a crazy career and a crazy sport where there are a lot of guys who are incredible and they somehow don't make it, and there are guys who people don't really think are that great and they figure out a way and they're here.



My dad literally did everything he could for me when I was growing up. 



Even if money was tight, he would figure out a way without complaining what I shot. To him, it didn't matter what I shot. He’d just take me to tournaments, and now that I know what traveling costs, I don't know how he did it. 



He always figured out a way to give me an opportunity to get better, and to play.



It's not easy growing up in Reynosa, Mexico and making it to the PGA TOUR, the chances are very slim. 



But I give all of that to my dad because he busted his butt to get me out here, and I wish he was out here to celebrate with me. I know he was with me the whole round, but obviously being a little selfish, I really, really want him here.



During the playoff, I could feel like he was out there with me the whole time. 



Throughout the tournament, I felt really calm for some reason. I was probably more nervous during the trophy presentation than in the actual playoff. I felt like I was ready; I felt like he was there with me. He definitely would be extremely proud and I know he is extremely proud and having a big ol’ party up there.



This win is huge. I know Mexico is in a better spot than some years prior, and it's getting a lot better. 



Hopefully this win will inspire more kids to get out there and play golf and learn about the game and just grow the game in general.



I'm really pumped where things are headed in my country. Carlos Ortiz has been playing some really good golf as well and I feel we've done a really good job, but there's a lot more to come. 



There are a lot of good players out there who are hungry to get to the PGA TOUR and I have no doubt in my mind we're going to have not two guys out here, but four or five and hopefully more in the years to come.



 



Note: Abraham Ancer is the first Mexican to win a World Golf Championships event and the fourth to win on the PGA TOUR. He is also the first Mexican to play on the International Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup. You can watch Abraham and the PGA TOUR on One Sports Philippines and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      PGA TOUR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clippers poised to acquire Bledsoe, part with Rondo, Beverley
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clippers poised to acquire Bledsoe, part with Rondo, Beverley


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bledsoe, 31, is an 11-year NBA veteran with career averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sobrang sakit': June Mar Fajardo breaks silence on mother's death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sobrang sakit': June Mar Fajardo breaks silence on mother's death


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 6-foot-10 Fajardo has never been shy about being a ‘mama’s boy’, crediting his mom for molding who he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 June Mar grieves for beloved mom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
June Mar grieves for beloved mom


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gentle giant June Mar Fajardo broke his silence, expressing incomparable sorrow following his mother’s unfortunate passing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Onyok Velasco has been given his own business venture, a good 25 years after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Summer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' &mdash; Gibbons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' — Gibbons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday, Gibbons warned that the Cuban boxer is not someone to take lightly.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
They will be going up against the Boston Celtics who are atop the tournament after a 4-0 start.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach warns Pacquiao of Ugas' right hand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach warns Pacquiao of Ugas' right hand


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao is again reminded to watch out for that one shot that he’s always been the most vulnerable to when he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barcelona ushers post-Messi era with La Liga win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barcelona ushers post-Messi era with La Liga win


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Messi's memory lingered heavy over the Camp Nou on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) despite the removal of a giant photograph...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso ends up joint-15th in Women's Scottish Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso ends up joint-15th in Women's Scottish Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Through the four-day, 72-hole course, Saso logged 7-under par — a good 10 strokes behind eventual winner Ryann...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero retains crown in yawner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero retains crown in yawner


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
It wasn’t the way WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero wanted his duel with Guillermo Rigondeaux to play out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with