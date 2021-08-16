








































































 




   







   















Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game
Jimmy Alapag is an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League
Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 1:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Assistant coach Jimmy Alapag and the Sacramento Kings are headed to the NBA Summer League Championship Game in Las Vegas set Tuesday, August 17 (Wednesday, August 18, Manila time).



They will be going up against the Boston Celtics who are atop the tournament after a 4-0 start.



While the Kings were also undefeated in four games, a superior point differential for Boston towed the Celtics to the top spot.



The Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans also had 4-0 records, but had smaller point differences than the Kings and thus settled for the third and fourth place in the standings, respectively.



Alapag's Kings come into the Championship Game against the Celtics on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) on the heels of a 86-70 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).



Louis King topscored for Sacramento with his 18 points.



If the Kings win, this will be Alapag's first championship in the NBA, at any capacity, as he pursues his goal of becoming an assistant coach in the NBA's regular season.



Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets, who were without Fil-Am guard Jalen Green, fell to 2-2 with a 89-76 loss to the Orlando Magic.



Green will likely not be reactivated for the Summer League as a "precaution" due to right ankle soreness.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
