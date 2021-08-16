








































































 




   







   















June Mar grieves for beloved mom
June Mar Fajardo sharing his PBA MVP award with his mother Marites and father Bonifacio.
June Mar grieves for beloved mom

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Gentle giant June Mar Fajardo broke his silence, expressing incomparable sorrow following his mother’s unfortunate passing earlier this week.



Fajardo shared a simple photo of him and his mom Marites yesterday and said nothing in life could ever prepare a person for losing someone he loves – much alone his beloved mother – in an unexpected time.



“Sobrang sakit. It’s the kind of heartache I can feel in my bones. Mama, I miss you now and I will miss you forever. I love you to infinity in and beyond. Rest in Peace, Mama,” said Fajardo, the center from San Miguel Beer.



Fajardo’s mom passed away on Thursday in Cebu that left him without any words until this weekend.



The 6-foot-10 Fajardo has never been shy being a “mama’s boy,” crediting his mom for molding who he is today on and off the court.



He even brought his mom and dad to Manila last year when he received his record sixth MVP trophy at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before the pandemic.



Meanwhile, the PBA is expecting to receive a word this week if it could finally resume the halted PBA Philippine Cup in Pampanga after submitting an official request letter last week.



The PBA is planning to hold a semi-bubble set-up within Pampanga while restrictions and border controls are in effect in Metro Manila under the strict enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).



The PBA has been on break for almost two weeks now since suspending play at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City due to the rising COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

