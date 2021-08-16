








































































 




   







   















Yuka skids to joint 15th, trails by six
Yuka Saso
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Yuka skids to joint 15th, trails by six

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso fell to joint 15th after struggling with a two-over par 74 in the third round of the Women’s Scottish Open in Fife, Scotland Saturday.



The Fil-Japanese star made five bogeys in the first 12 holes before shooting back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to get to two-over in windy conditions at the Dumbarnie Links.



Saso, who opened with a hot 67 then slowed down with an even 72, was three-under 213 for the tournament, six strokes behind co-leaders Ryann O’ Toole of the US (68), Charley Hull of England (69), and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (72).



A shot back from the leading trio were Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (70) and Ashley Buhai of South Africa (67) with their 208 cards.



Anna Norqvist of Sweden, who shot a 69, occupied solo sixth at 210 followed by Celine Boutier of France (70), Kelsey MacDonald (72), Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand (69), and US bets Yealimi Noh (71) and Marina Alex (71) at 211.



Saso couldn’t get her game going, hitting only nine of the 18 greens in the penultimate round.



She dropped a shot in the very first hole then suffered the same in the ninth, 11th and 12th. The ICTSI-backed Saso finally made her first birdie in the par-5 No. 15 then repeated in the par-3 16th en route to the 74.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

