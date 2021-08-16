Air Jordan XXXVI designed to be 'best shoe in basketball'

MANILA, Philippines — The Jordan brand has released its latest signature basketball shoe, the Air Jordan XXXVI.

Learning from its predecessors, the Air Jordan XXXIV and Air Jordan XXXV, the brand promises its latest release to be "the best shoe in basketball".

Targeting innovation while also staying true to the soul of the Jordan brand's 36-year legacy, the Air Jordan XXXVI is designed to help players reach their next level of greatness.

"Every year we try to do something better and better than the last one and I feel like this year, you know, we really created something amazing with the Air Jordan XXXVI," said Tate Kuerbis, Senior Footwear Designer at Jordan Brand.

"One of the things you guys are really gonna be surprised about is how lightweight the Air Jordan XXXVI is, that is one of the things that really gets me excited," he added.

Through its team of designers, the latest game shoe focused on traction, fit and reducing weight — all without sacrificing support or cushioning.

Game-changing innovation

The latest game shoe of the Jordan brand doesn't fall short with The Air Jordan XXXVI debuts a new material never before used in Nike, Inc. history — a jacquard leno-weave.

Nike For the first time in Nike, Inc. history, a jacquard leno-weave is used.

Used in the shoe's upper, the lightweight yet strong material bends and contours with the foot to provide support where it's most needed, allowing players to cut with confidence and play light on their feet.

All this with the material being lighter and more breathable than previous uppers in Air Jordan, while also presenting a new see-through aesthetic.

"Basically what's happening, is the yarns are basically twisting around themselves and its making a really strong material that allows you to remove yarn, and make a material that's less dense but just as strong if not more strong," said Materials Designer Jacqueline Lefferts.

"Any time you remove material, you're making something lighter," she added.

The Air Jordan XXXVI also has Enhanced Zoom Air for more comfort, cushioning and responsiveness.

A full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit is stitched directly to the upper, sitting right underfoot. Adding to this is an energy-returning Zoom Air unit stacked underneath the forefoot, and a perforated sock liner to help remove weight.

A multidirectional herringbone outsole pattern is also there to provide best-in-class traction to help athletes' quickness, change of control, and direction.

Nike The Air Jordan XXXVI employs a multidirectional herringbone outsole pattern

The Eclipse Plate first seen from the previous two Air Jordan models also makes an appearance: hollowed out between the outsole and midsole to help reduce weight and expose the shoe's stabilizing shank — helping keep the shoe from twisting.

A 2-loop band system and high sidewalls is also there to provide side-to-side stability along with a TPU ribbon throughout the midsole also helps enhance lateral support.

The tongue is also dynamic and flexible, including targeted padding over the top to ease lace pressure and to provide plush comfort to the player.

Homage to Air Jordan VI

Apart from its game-changing innovations, the Air Jordan XXXVI doesn't forget its roots with lookbacks to the iconic Air Jordan VI.

In its heel, tongue, and on the lace cover of the shoe, the Air Jordan XXXVI pays its respects to the shoe Michael Jordan won his first championship in.

A chain design is also found on the back of the heel in the midsole to represent Jordan's six championships, and the gold chain that Jordan has been known to use.

Nike Nods to the Air Jordan VI can be found in the Air Jordan XXXVI, like the chain on the hell in the midsole.

The cutout on the outsole is also the same design and shape as that of the Air Jordan VI tongue.

Globally, three colorways of the Air Jordan XXXVI will be made available starting August 16 with the Air Jordan XXXVI "Glory".

The "First Light" and the "Psychic Energy" colorways will be released at a later date.

Nike The Air Jordan XXXVI "First Light" and the Air Jordan XXXVI "Psychic Energy"

Player Exclusives of Jordan athletes like Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, Luka Doncic and Kia Nurse will be made available in select regions.