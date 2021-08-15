Pacquiao caps off sparring as Las Vegas trip looms

HOLLYWOOD – Manny Pacquiao sparred four more rounds here Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) as he closes in on the end of his six-week Los Angeles training camp for his much-awaited boxing return next week.

Pacquiao polished his game against Abraham Lopez, a Team Pacquiao hanger-on who was just at the right place at the right time when it was learned that the Filipino icon will be fighting an orthodox fighter instead of a southpaw on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (August 22, Manila time).

Lopez had been joining Pacquiao in his morning runs and did not hesitate to step in as a last-minute sparring partner to help the latter prepare for Yordenis Ugas, a right-hander, instead of original opponent Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao took Lopez’s best shots, clamming up and using footwork in a showcase of defense and durability. He tagged his sparmate with flurries to the head whenever he could, generating cheers and applause from the sizable crowd that had packed the Wild Card Gym for a glimpse of his fighting form.

“He's looking great. He's quick. His timing, his persistence (are great). He’s just ‘go, go, go,” raved Lopez, who was also one of Pacquiao’s dance partners in sparring for the Keith Thurman fight in 2019.

Pacquiao will take a much-deserved day off on Sunday and will hold one final light workout on Monday before breaking his Los Angeles camp for the trip to the world’s gambling capital.

Against Lopez, the fighting senator also employed his zig-zagging footwork maneuver that's meant to cut off an opponent’s escape path — something that could prove useful against the relatively slower Ugas.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao is aiming to reclaim the WBA “super” welterweight championship that he was unceremoniously stripped of, relishing the opportunity to settle matters with Ugas in the ring. More importantly, he is raring to once again prove he can still fight at the elite level even at his age.

“Ganun pa din (Still the same),” he quipped when a Manila-based scribe commented about how nothing changed in his fiery form, last seen two years ago when he outpointed the much-younger Thurman also in Las Vegas.

Freddie Roach said Ugas, a former Olympic bronze medalist from Cuba, will find himself in the same situation as Thurman did against Pacquiao.

“He won’t be able to keep up with Manny’s pace even at this age,” Roach told Filipino sportswriters the other day.

Pacquiao followed his sparring session with a four-round intense mitt workout with training associate Buboy Fernandez. He also shadow-boxed and worked the double-end bag and speed bag as cooldown.

The eight-division world champion’s trainers have their prized bet right where they need him to be.

“He’s ready. He can fight tomorrow,” said strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune.

Typhoon Pacquiao is set to hit landfall soon.