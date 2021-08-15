Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'

MANILA, Philippines — Onyok Velasco has been given his own business venture, a good 25 years after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics.

This as sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas gifted the Filipino pug his very own branch of the store located in Litex Road, near Velasco's residence.

After the issue of Velasco never getting the full benefits promised to an athlete who won a medal resurfaced following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mascariñas just couldn't sit by and watch the boxer not get the rewards he was supposed to get.

"Natutuwa akong makita ang buhos ng parangal at gantimpala mula sa pamahalaan at lalo na sa pribadong sektor sa mga atletang nagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa nitong nakaarang Olympics. Ngunit may isang matagal ng pangakong tila nakalimutan na," said Mascarinas on Friday when he met with Velasco in his office in Ortigas.

"We’re giving one Chooks-to-Go store to Onyok because as a Filipino we owe it to him for bringing honor to our country," he added.

The sports patron is also gifting the medalist an additional P100,000 which Mascariñas said Velasco can use to have his "long-delayed honeymoon" in Boracay with his wife.

Velasco couldn't help but be surprised at the sudden shower of blessings, a good two decades after rewards that were promised to him never came.

"Pinapunta ako dito ni Sir Ronald dito at dalhin ko raw yung medal ko. Hindi ko alam kung bakit e. Yun pala eto yung surprise sa akin," said Velasco.

"Kala ko nga nanalo din ako sa Tokyo Olympics e na may nagbigay sa akin ng Chooks-to-Go. Talagang store ng Chooks-to-Go talaga. Hanap-buhay talaga na hindi lang ako makikinabang kung hindi pati pamilya ko at mga anak ko na ma-secure sila dahil sa binigay sa akin," he added.

Velasco thus joins other athletes who have their own Chooks-to-Go branches like 1990 Asian Games silver medalist Benjie Paras, two-time FIBA Asia Cup silver medalist Gabe Norwood, five-time SEA Games gold medalist Kiefer Ravena, and UP Fighting Maroons great Paul Desiderio.