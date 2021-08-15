








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'
Onyok Velasco (second from left) was gifted his own Chooks-to-Go store, his first business to call his own, for his "service to the country" after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta
Released

                     

                        

                           
Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2021 - 10:37am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Onyok Velasco has been given his own business venture, a good 25 years after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics.



This as sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas gifted the Filipino pug his very own branch of the store located in Litex Road, near Velasco's residence.



After the issue of Velasco never getting the full benefits promised to an athlete who won a medal resurfaced following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mascariñas just couldn't sit by and watch the boxer not get the rewards he was supposed to get.



"Natutuwa akong makita ang buhos ng parangal at gantimpala mula sa pamahalaan at lalo na sa pribadong sektor sa mga atletang nagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa nitong nakaarang Olympics. Ngunit may isang matagal ng pangakong tila nakalimutan na," said Mascarinas on Friday when he met with Velasco in his office in Ortigas.



"We’re giving one Chooks-to-Go store to Onyok because as a Filipino we owe it to him for bringing honor to our country," he added.



The sports patron is also gifting the medalist an additional P100,000 which Mascariñas said Velasco can use to have his "long-delayed honeymoon" in Boracay with his wife.



Velasco couldn't help but be surprised at the sudden shower of blessings, a good two decades after rewards that were promised to him never came.



"Pinapunta ako dito ni Sir Ronald dito at dalhin ko raw yung medal ko. Hindi ko alam kung bakit e. Yun pala eto yung surprise sa akin," said Velasco.



"Kala ko nga nanalo din ako sa Tokyo Olympics e na may nagbigay sa akin ng Chooks-to-Go. Talagang store ng Chooks-to-Go talaga. Hanap-buhay talaga na hindi lang ako makikinabang kung hindi pati pamilya ko at mga anak ko na ma-secure sila dahil sa binigay sa akin," he added.



Velasco thus joins other athletes who have their own Chooks-to-Go branches like 1990 Asian Games silver medalist Benjie Paras, two-time FIBA Asia Cup silver medalist Gabe Norwood, five-time SEA Games gold medalist Kiefer Ravena, and UP Fighting Maroons great Paul Desiderio.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OLYMPICS
                                                      ONYOK VELASCO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao was hitting the mitts with Freddie Roach during Thursday afternoon’s session at the Wild Card Gym when,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino slugger John Riel Casimero and seasoned Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeux engaged each other in a bilingual word...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' &mdash; Gibbons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' — Gibbons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday, Gibbons warned that the Cuban boxer is not someone to take lightly.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Onyok Velasco has been given his own business venture, a good 25 years after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Summer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Widespread telecast for Pacman’s fight
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fight fans are in for a treat because the local TV rights holder for the WBA welterweight “super” championship fight between defending titlist Yordenis Ugas of Cuba and challenger Sen. Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Busy 2022 schedule to boost Gilas' World Cup preps &mdash; Baldwin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Busy 2022 schedule to boost Gilas' World Cup preps — Baldwin


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Due to the postponement of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia to mid-2022, the men's national team will be plowing through a number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tennis star Naomi Osaka to lend help to quake-hit Haiti
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tennis star Naomi Osaka to lend help to quake-hit Haiti


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The highest paid female tennis star has a personal connection to the disaster-plagued Caribbean country: Her father is from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso struggles on Scottish Open 'moving day', slides out of Top 10
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso struggles on Scottish Open 'moving day', slides out of Top 10


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso has dropped to joint-15th in the Women's Scottish Open after the third round held in Fife, Scotland on Saturday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Nakamura paces Grand Tour
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
American Hikaru Nakamura outplayed top-seeded Fabiano Caruana to move into the lead after the ninth round of the $150,000 Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz in St. Louis (MO), USA.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VisMin Super Cup title only 'a bonus' for unbeaten Basilan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VisMin Super Cup title only 'a bonus' for unbeaten Basilan


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
In spite of all the adversities, the Peace Riders indeed completed a perfect run in the entire VisMin Super Cup featuring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with